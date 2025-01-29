Werbung ausblenden

Sopra Steria Group: Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as at 31 December 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French financial markets authority), Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby informs its shareholders that the number of shares and voting rights as at 31December 2024 are:

  • Total number of shares: 20,547,701
  • Theoretical number of voting rights: 26,552,645
  • Number of voting rights that can be exercised: 26,824,389

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250129365701/en/

Investor Relations
Sopra Steria Group
Olivier Psaume
investors@soprasteria.com
+33.1.40.67.68.16

Press Relations
Image Sept
Caroline Simon-Phélip
caroline.simon@image7.fr
+33.1.53.70.74.65

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Sopra Steria Group

onvista Premium-Artikel

Chartzeit Eilmeldung
GitLab - Aktie springt an wichtiges Levelheute, 12:04 Uhr · onvista
GitLab - Aktie springt an wichtiges Level
onvista Bilanz-Analyse
Zweistelliges Minus: Warum ich den Sofi-Crash für übertrieben haltegestern, 11:00 Uhr · onvista
Zweistelliges Minus: Warum ich den Sofi-Crash für übertrieben halte
Durchbruch bei künstlicher Intelligenz?
Deepseek stürzt Tech-Aktien ins Chaos – das musst du jetzt wissengestern, 07:50 Uhr · onvista
Deepseek stürzt Tech-Aktien ins Chaos – das musst du jetzt wissen
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Durchbruch bei künstlicher Intelligenz?
Deepseek stürzt Tech-Aktien ins Chaos – das musst du jetzt wissengestern, 07:50 Uhr · onvista
Deepseek stürzt Tech-Aktien ins Chaos – das musst du jetzt wissen
Chinesisches Start-up
DeepSeek sorgt für KI-Gewitter - Experten: Sorgen übertrieben27. Jan. · dpa-AFX
DeepSeek sorgt für KI-Gewitter - Experten: Sorgen übertrieben
Künstliche Intelligenz
Deepseek-Schock aus China: Zeichen für KI-Zeitenwende?gestern, 06:35 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Deepseek-Schock aus China: Zeichen für KI-Zeitenwende?
Wall Street
New York Ausblick: Deutliche Einbußen - Kalte Dusche für KI-Euphorie27. Jan. · dpa-AFX
New York Ausblick: Deutliche Einbußen - Kalte Dusche für KI-Euphorie
Gewinn soll 2025 deutlich anziehen
SAP legt trotz Wirtschaftssorgen weiter zugestern, 06:17 Uhr · dpa-AFX
SAP legt trotz Wirtschaftssorgen weiter zu
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden