Amplitude Surgical - 1st Half-year 2024-25: Consolidated Sales of ¬51.5m, +6.3% at Constant Exchange Rates

Consolidated sales of ¬51.5 million, up+ 6.3% at constant exchange rates

Good sales growth in France at +4.6%

Strong growth in international business thanks to subsidiaries, with sales up +12.6% at constant exchange rates

Amplitude Surgical (ISIN: FR0012789667, Mnemo: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible), the French market leader in surgical technologies for lower limb orthopedics, announces its consolidated sales for the first half of the 2024-25 financial year.

Olivier Jallabert, Chief Executive Officer of Amplitude Surgical, comments: "In the first half of the 2024-25 financial year, Amplitude Surgical continued its good momentum following the previous financial year, posting growth of +6.3% at constant exchange rates compared with the first half of 2023-24. This good performance was achieved thanks to growth in the activity of international subsidiaries (+12.6% at constant exchange rates) and the continuation of the good level recorded in France of +4.6%."

Consolidated sales for 1st half 2024-25

Sales H1 2024-25 31/12/2024 31/12/2023 Change at current exchange rates Change at constant exchange rates In K¬ - IFRS Knee and hip activities 51,503 49,056 5.0% 6.3% Total 51,503 49,056 5.0% 6.3%

Sales Q2 2024-25 31/12/2024 31/12/2023 Change at current exchange rates Change at constant exchange rates In K¬ - IFRS Knee and hip activities 29,750 28,550 4.2% 5.3% Total 29,750 28,550 4.2% 5.3%

In the first half (July-December 2024) of the 2024-25 financial year, Amplitude Surgical sales came to ¬51.5 million, up +5.0% and +6.3% at constant exchange rates.

Knee and hip business grew in France by +4.6% and internationally by +10.4% at constant exchange rates. Within the international scope, international distributors were up +3.8%, and the Group's international subsidiaries recorded a +6.7% increase at current exchange rates, and a +12.6% increase at constant exchange rates.

Amplitude Surgical's direct sales (French market and international subsidiaries), which account for almost 93% of total Group sales, rose by +6.4% at constant exchange rates.

In France, the Group continued to grow as in the previous year. France accounted for around 71% of Group sales in the first half of the 2024-25 financial year.

International subsidiaries reported growth at constant exchange rates in Belgium, Australia, Brazil and South Africa, while sales in Germany and Switzerland were down.

Next press release:

Half-year results 2024-25: Wednesday, March 26, 2025, after market close.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player in the global market for surgical technologies for lower limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery, covering the main pathologies affecting the hip and knee. Working in close collaboration with surgeons, Amplitude Surgical develops numerous high value-added innovations to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and care facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is expanding internationally through its subsidiaries and a network of agents and exclusive distributors in over 30 countries. As of June 30, 2024, Amplitude Surgical employed 428 people and generated sales of nearly 106.0 million euros.

