Werbung ausblenden

Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 10 March to 14 March 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 10 March to 14 March 2025.

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

10/03/2025

FR0010313833

5000

80,1016

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

11/03/2025

FR0010313833

3500

80,3468

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

12/03/2025

FR0010313833

3500

81,9477

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

13/03/2025

FR0010313833

3500

80,9614

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

14/03/2025

FR0010313833

3500

81,8233

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

19 000

80,9624

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250318271124/en/

Arkema

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Arkema
ARKEMA ADR/1 EO 10

onvista Premium-Artikel

Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Robinhood - harte Korrektur trotz des dynamischen Wachstumsheute, 10:55 Uhr · onvista
Robinhood - harte Korrektur trotz des dynamischen Wachstums
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
SFC Energy - Profitiert vom Infrastruktur- und Rüstungspaketgestern, 09:48 Uhr · onvista
SFC Energy - Profitiert vom Infrastruktur- und Rüstungspaket
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Warum Charlie Mungers Buch ein Muss für jeden Investor ist15. März · Acatis
Warum Charlie Mungers Buch ein Muss für jeden Investor ist
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden