Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 10 March to 14 March 2025

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 10 March to 14 March 2025.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/03/2025 FR0010313833 5000 80,1016 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/03/2025 FR0010313833 3500 80,3468 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/03/2025 FR0010313833 3500 81,9477 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 13/03/2025 FR0010313833 3500 80,9614 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 14/03/2025 FR0010313833 3500 81,8233 XPAR TOTAL 19 000 80,9624

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/

