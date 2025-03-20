Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Grand City Properties SA (von First Berlin Equity Research...

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^
Original-Research: Grand City Properties SA - from First Berlin Equity
Research GmbH

20.03.2025 / 10:07 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Grand City Properties
SA

     Company Name:                Grand City Properties SA
     ISIN:                        LU0775917882

     Reason for the research:     Jahresbericht 2024
     Recommendation:              Kaufen
     from:                        20.03.2025
     Target price:                EUR14,20
     Target price on sight of:    12 Monate
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Ellis Acklin

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Grand City
Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin
bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 14,40 auf EUR
14,20.

Zusammenfassung:
Die geprüften Jahresergebnisse für 2024 entsprachen den in der vergangenen
Woche veröffentlichten vorläufigen Zahlen, und das Unternehmen gab ein
umfassendes Update zur operativen Leistung im vierten Quartal sowie zur
Marktdynamik, die sich auf seine Kernstandorte in Deutschland und London
auswirkt. Der Tenor des Managements blieb zuversichtlich, was die Aussichten
für weiteres Ertrags- und auch Bewertungswachstum angeht, da letzteres nun
die Wende geschafft hat. Das Management geht davon aus, dass der FFO 1 im
Jahr 2025 das Vorjahresergebnis übertreffen wird, und verweist auf das
beständige operative Aufwärtspotenzial als Dreh- und Angelpunkt. Die
Guidance für 2025 basiert auf einer Annahme von ~3,5% LFL-Mietwachstum. Wir
haben unsere Prognosen für 2025 angepasst, um die Q4-Performance zu
berücksichtigen und streben einen FFO 1 von EUR190 Mio. an---in der Mitte der
FFO-Prognose (EUR185 Mio. bis EUR195 Mio.). Wir bekräftigen unsere
Kaufempfehlung mit einem Kursziel von EUR14,20 (zuvor: EUR14,40).

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Grand City
Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his
BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 14.40 to EUR 14.20.

Abstract:
Full year audited 2024 results were in line with prelims published last
week, and the company gave a full update on the Q4 operational performance
as well as market dynamics impacting its core locations in Germany and
London. Management's tenor remained upbeat about prospects for further
earnings and also valuation growth, now that the latter has turned the
corner. Management look for 2025 FFO 1 to top the prior year comp and point
at the consistent operational upside as the fulcrum. The 2025 guide is
anchored by a ~3.5% LFL rental growth assumption. We have tweaked our 2025
forecasts to account for the Q4 performance and target FFO 1 of EUR190m---the
midpoint of the FFO guidance (EUR185m to EUR195m). We remain
Buy-rated on GCP with a EUR14.2 TP (old: EUR14.4).

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses
siehe die vollständige Analyse.


You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32022.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2103724 20.03.2025 CET/CEST

°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Grand City Properties

onvista Premium-Artikel

Investments in Fernost
Können chinesische Aktien vom US-Chaos profitieren?gestern, 12:01 Uhr · onvista
Können chinesische Aktien vom US-Chaos profitieren?
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Robinhood - harte Korrektur trotz des dynamischen Wachstums18. März · onvista
Robinhood - harte Korrektur trotz des dynamischen Wachstums
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Warum Charlie Mungers Buch ein Muss für jeden Investor ist15. März · Acatis
Warum Charlie Mungers Buch ein Muss für jeden Investor ist
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden