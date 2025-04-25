Original-Research: PSI SE (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to PSI SE

     Company Name:                PSI SE
     ISIN:                        DE000A0Z1JH9

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        25.04.2025
     Target price:                EUR36
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          25.04.25 (from Add to Buy)
     Analyst:                     Simon Scholes

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on PSI SE
(ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9). Analyst Simon Scholes upgraded the stock to BUY and
increased the price target from EUR 25.00 to EUR 36.00.

Abstract:
2025 is the first year of a planned three-year migration of PSI's product
portfolio towards a cloud/Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. We
expect the migration to accelerate sales growth and widen margins by making
PSI's product offering easier to scale in both Germany (52% of 2024 sales)
and internationally. Meanwhile, PSI's decades of cross-vertical domain
knowledge in industrial AI should heighten acceptance of the revamped
product portfolio. Group sales grew at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2018-2023 while
the EBIT margin averaged 7.0%. Adjusted for the end 2024 sale of the
Mobility business unit, we model a 2023-28 sales CAGR of 8.7% and a 2028E
EBIT margin of 12.5%. Recent newsflow indicates that PSI is making good
progress with its business model transformation. In February, PSI's work on
developing its cloud-native next generation grid and energy management
system, Control System of the Future (CSF), was validated by the conclusion
of a long-term partnership with E.ON, one of the company's most longstanding
and important customers. The collaboration with Google announced in March
will enable PSI to run its SaaS offerings over Google Cloud. The
collaboration also enables PSI to modernise its software development
environment through access to Google's ecosystem. Continuous deployment of
PSI's new SaaS-based Warehouse Management System (Logistics business unit)
and Manufacturing Execution System (Discrete Manufacturing business unit) is
set to begin later this year while continuous deployment of the CSF is
scheduled for 2026. ERP modules for the Discrete Manufacturing business unit
and MES modules for the Process Industries & Metals business unit are due to
follow in 2027 and 2028 respectively. Total investment in the German grid
during 2025-45 is estimated at EUR528bn - equivalent to over EUR25bn annually.
This compares with EUR17.8bn invested in 2023. To better capture this long
period of supernormal growth, we have extended the explicit period of our
DCF model from 2035 to 2040. This is the main factor behind the increase in
our price target from EUR25 to EUR36 (upside of 38%). Our rating is now Buy
(previously: Add).


First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu PSI SE (ISIN:
DE000A0Z1JH9) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes stuft die Aktie auf BUY
herauf und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 25,00 auf EUR 36,00.

Zusammenfassung:
2025 ist das erste Jahr einer geplanten dreijährigen Umstellung des
PSI-Produktportfolios auf ein Cloud/Software-as-a-Service
(SaaS)-Geschäftsmodell. Wir erwarten, dass die Migration das Umsatzwachstum
beschleunigt und die Margen erhöht, da das Produktangebot der PSI sowohl in
Deutschland (52% des Umsatzes 2024) als auch international leichter
skalierbar ist. Gleichzeitig dürfte das jahrzehntelange,
branchenübergreifende Know-how der PSI im Bereich der industriellen KI die
Akzeptanz des neu gestalteten Produktportfolios erhöhen. Der Konzernumsatz
wuchs im Zeitraum 2018-2023 mit einer CAGR von 6,9 %, während die EBIT-Marge
im Durchschnitt 7,0 % betrug. Bereinigt um den Verkauf des Geschäftsbereichs
Mobility Ende 2024 modellieren wir für 2023-28 ein Umsatz-CAGR von 8,7 % und
eine EBIT-Marge von 12,5 % für 2028. Die jüngsten Nachrichten deuten darauf
hin, dass PSI bei der Transformation seines Geschäftsmodells gute
Fortschritte macht. Im Februar wurde die Arbeit von PSI an der Entwicklung
des cloud-nativen Netz- und Energiemanagementsystems der nächsten
Generation, Control System of the Future (CSF), durch den Abschluss einer
langfristigen Partnerschaft mit E.ON, einem der langjährigsten und
wichtigsten Kunden des Unternehmens, bestätigt. Die im März angekündigte
Zusammenarbeit mit Google ermöglicht es PSI, seine SaaS-Angebote über die
Google Cloud zu betreiben. Die Zusammenarbeit ermöglicht es PSI außerdem,
seine Softwareentwicklungsumgebung durch den Zugang zum Google-Ökosystem zu
modernisieren. Der kontinuierliche Einsatz des neuen SaaS-basierten
Warehouse Management Systems (Geschäftsbereich Logistics) und des
Manufacturing Execution Systems (Geschäftsbereich Discrete Manufacturing)
soll noch in diesem Jahr beginnen, während der kontinuierliche Einsatz des
CSF für 2026 geplant ist. ERP-Module für den Geschäftsbereich Discrete
Manufacturing und MES-Module für den Geschäftsbereich Process Industries &
Metals sollen 2027 bzw. 2028 folgen. Die Gesamtinvestitionen in das deutsche
Netz in den Jahren 2025-45 werden auf EUR528 Mrd. geschätzt - das entspricht
über EUR25 Mrd. jährlich. Zum Vergleich: Im Jahr 2023 wurden EUR17,8 Mrd.
investiert. Um diesen langen Zeitraum des überdurchschnittlichen Wachstums
besser zu erfassen, haben wir den expliziten Zeitraum unseres DCF-Modells
von 2035 auf 2040 erweitert. Dies ist der Hauptgrund für die Anhebung
unseres Kursziels von EUR25 auf EUR36 (Aufwärtspotenzial von 36 %). Unser Rating
lautet nun Kaufen (zuvor: Hinzufügen).

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32344.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

