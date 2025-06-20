Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: MHP Hotel AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^
Original-Research: MHP Hotel AG - from NuWays AG

20.06.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to MHP Hotel AG

     Company Name:                MHP Hotel AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A3E5C24

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        20.06.2025
     Target price:                3.00
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Philipp Sennewald

eRS feedback: A lot of opportunities ahead
This week, we hit the digital road with MHP CEO Dr Jörg Frehse to meet both
domestic and international investors. Here are our key takeaways:

It was once again reiterated, the current market situation where we see many
peers, especially in the economy segment, struggling is offering plenty of
opportunities for MHP to take over and reposition hotels in top locations
into the premium segment. Thanks to its strong operational expertise,
particu larly in F&B design, as well as market positioning, MHP regularly
outperforms competitors in major KPIs like RevPar or profitability, thus
creating an attractive platform for ongoing portfolio expansion. We hence
regard it as sensible to use the current window of opportunity and even
expand the portfolio at a slightly higher pace than seen before.

Focus remains on the three pillars. While the CEO made it clear that the
white-label hotel operation business remains in the center of the
management's strategy, it also aims to expand the MOOONS brand. While in
general the company is looking for at least EUR 10m annual hotel sales, MOOONS
hotels could also be smaller given the superior margin profile compared to
franchising. On top of this, co-investments shall remain part of the growth
story. Here, we learned that the initial investment typically amortizes
after 2-3 years on the basis of the management fees MHP receives for the
hotel operation. Despite the fact that co-investments partly dilute the
asset-light focus of MHP, we hence still regard this focus as sensible, as
it also offers opportunities that otherwise would not occur.

Strong current trading. During the call, the CEO made a confident impression
on current business performance, thus supporting the strong Q1 Hotel
performance and the recently reiterated FY guidance of EUR 180m sales (eNuW: EUR
185m) and EUR 15m EBITDA (eNuW: EUR 15.3m/ EUR 10.3m adj. EBITDA excl. key-money
payments), implying 15% yoy growth and an 8.3% EBITDA margin. This appears
reasonable in our view and should be driven by the initial FY effect of the
Koenigshof in Munich as well as the anticipated opening of the Conrad
Hamburg in Q3.

We maintain our high conviction in the stock which continues to look cheap
on both EV/ adj. EBITDA as well as FCFY and thus reiterate our BUY
recommendation with an unchanged PT of EUR 3.00 based on DCF

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32884.pdf
For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2157978 20.06.2025 CET/CEST

°
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
MHP Hotel
Werbung ausblenden

onvista Premium-Artikel

Wirecard
"Im Prinzip war das ein Panikkauf"gestern, 08:59 Uhr · onvista
"Im Prinzip war das ein Panikkauf"
Rohöl-Investments
Der Nahostkonflikt treibt die Ölpreise - so kannst du investieren18. Juni · onvista
Ein Öltanker ist aus der Luft zu sehen.
onvista Trading-Impuls
Die Puma-Aktie ist reif für eine Erholung - das sind die Kursziele17. Juni · onvista
Die Puma-Aktie ist reif für eine Erholung - das sind die Kursziele
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Original-Research: Lang & Schwarz AG (von East Value Research GmbH ): KAUFENgestern, 06:30 Uhr · dpa-AFX
IRW-News: Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.: Southern Cross Gold gibt den Erhalt der bedingten Zusage für die Börsennotierung an der Toronto Stock Exchange bekanntgestern, 17:51 Uhr · dpa-AFX
IRW-News: Right Season Investments Corp. : Right Season gibt strategische Neuausrichtung unter neuem CEO bekannt, um Fokus auf die Bereiche KI, Biotechnologie und fortschrittliche Technologie zu verstärkenheute, 00:03 Uhr · dpa-AFX
GNW-News: Valour bringt vier neue ETPs auf dem Spotlight Stock Market auf den Markt: Mantra (OM), Tron (TRX), Stellar (XLM) und Tether Gold (XAUT)gestern, 16:55 Uhr · dpa-AFX
GNW-News: GAM Holding AG ernennt Albert Saporta zum Group Chief Executive Officer und Tim Rainsford zum Group Chief Distribution Officer18. Juni · dpa-AFX
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden