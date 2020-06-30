DGAP-News: Leonteq und BlackRock gehen Partnerschaft im Bereich Fondsderivate ein (deutsch)

Leonteq und BlackRock gehen Partnerschaft im Bereich Fondsderivate ein

MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ UND BLACKROCK GEHEN PARTNERSCHAFT IM BEREICH FONDSDERIVATE EIN Zürich, 30. Juni 2020

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) gab heute bekannt, dass sie mit BlackRock eine strategische Partnerschaft für die Herstellung und den Vertrieb von Derivaten, welche an das Fondsuniversum von BlackRock gebunden sind, eingeht.

Leonteq und BlackRock haben eine Kooperation für die Herstellung, den Vertrieb und die Vermarktung von Derivaten initiiert, welche auf der in Luxemburg domizilierten Anlagefondspalette von BlackRock und dem nach der europäischen Fondsrichtline UCITS aufgelegten iShares ETF-Angebot basieren. BlackRock ist einer der weltweit führenden Vermögensverwalter. Als strategischer Partner wird Leonteq strukturierte Anlageprodukte mit BlackRock-Fonds und iShares ETFs als Basiswerte entwickeln und vermarkten. Darüber hinaus wird Leonteq die Fonds- und iShares-Palette von BlackRock als Basiswerte auf ihrem digitalen Marktplatz für strukturierte Produkte LynQs aufnehmen und monatlich Produktideen für den weltweiten Vertrieb generieren.

Die Abteilung für Fondsderivate von Leonteq verfügt über spezielle Fachkenntnisse für den Handel und die Strukturierung von Investmentfonds und arbeitet eng mit einer Vielzahl von Fondsverwaltungs-gesellschaften zusammen, um innovative Lösungen und wettbewerbsfähige Preise anzubieten. Dank Leonteqs Expertise im Bereich strukturierter Produkte kann sie ihren Kunden Kapitalschutz, höhere Renditepotential oder mehr Anlageflexibilität bei Investitionen in Investmentfonds bieten.

Lukas Ruflin, CEO von Leonteq: «Wir sind stolz auf die Partnerschaft mit BlackRock und freuen uns, dass unsere Fähigkeiten im Bereich Fondsderivate den weltweit grössten Investmentfondsmanager überzeugt haben. Wir freuen uns darauf, unserem globalen Kundenstamm neue Anlageideen und Dienstleistungen zu Fondsderivaten vorzustellen.»

Ed Gordon, Leiter iShares & Wealth BlackRock Schweiz: «Diese neue Partnerschaft bietet eine grossartige Gelegenheit, unsere führende Fonds- und ETF Palette einem breiteren Kreis von Anlegern strukturierter Produkte vorzustellen. Wir freuen uns, unsere Fonds mit Leonteqs Strukturierungsexpertise zu kombinieren, um Kunden bei der Erreichung ihrer langfristigen finanziellen Ziele zu unterstützen.»

KONTAKT Media Relations +41 58 800 1844 media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations +41 58 800 1855 investorrelations@leonteq.com

LEONTEQ Leonteq AG ist ein Schweizer Unternehmen der Finanz- und Technologiebranche mit einem Fokus auf strukturierte Produkte. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften bei der Produktion von kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 10 Ländern präsent, welche über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert. www.leonteq.com

BLACKROCK Der Unternehmenszweck von BlackRock besteht darin, immer mehr Menschen zu finanziellem Wohlergehen zu verhelfen. Unsere Kunden wenden sich an uns als Treuhänder von Investoren und führender Anbieter von Finanztechnologie, um die Lösungen zu erhalten, die sie zur Planung ihrer wichtigsten Ziele benötigen. Zum Stichtag 31. März 2020 verwaltete die Gesellschaft im Auftrag von Investoren weltweit rund 6,47 Billionen Dollar. Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf der Internetseite des Unternehmens: www.blackrock.com

