Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 13 May to 19 May 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number
of shares)

Weighted average
price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

13/05/2022

FR0013230612

5,835

21.5964

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

16/05/2022

FR0013230612

4,112

22.2283

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

17/05/2022

FR0013230612

3,522

22.3982

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

18/05/2022

FR0013230612

4,490

22.2233

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

19/05/2022

FR0013230612

2,980

21.6912

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

20,939

22.0033

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220520005158/en/

Tikehau Capital

