Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 13 May to 19 May 2022
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
13/05/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
5,835
|
21.5964
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
16/05/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
4,112
|
22.2283
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
17/05/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
3,522
|
22.3982
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
18/05/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
4,490
|
22.2233
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
19/05/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
2,980
|
21.6912
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
20,939
|
22.0033
|
Tikehau Capital