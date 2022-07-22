Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 15 July to 21 July 2022

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 15 July to 21 July 2022 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number of

shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market (MIC

Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 15/07/2022 FR0013230612 156 20.0679 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 18/07/2022 FR0013230612 1,605 20.7410 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 19/07/2022 FR0013230612 1,394 21.1622 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 20/07/2022 FR0013230612 3,487 21.2627 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 21/07/2022 FR0013230612 3,194 21.9080 XPAR TOTAL 9,836 21.3539

