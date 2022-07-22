AppBlogHilfe
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 15 July to 21 July 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 15 July to 21 July 2022

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

15/07/2022

FR0013230612

156

20.0679

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

18/07/2022

FR0013230612

1,605

20.7410

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

19/07/2022

FR0013230612

1,394

21.1622

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

20/07/2022

FR0013230612

3,487

21.2627

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

21/07/2022

FR0013230612

3,194

21.9080

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

9,836

21.3539

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005259/en/

Tikehau Capital

