Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 15 July to 21 July 2022
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 15 July to 21 July 2022
|
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted
|
Market (MIC
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
15/07/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
156
|
20.0679
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
18/07/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
1,605
|
20.7410
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
19/07/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
1,394
|
21.1622
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
20/07/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
3,487
|
21.2627
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
21/07/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
3,194
|
21.9080
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
9,836
|
21.3539
|
