Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 19 to 25 August 2022
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 19 to 25 August 2022
|
|
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
19/08/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
1,348
|
25.0132
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
22/08/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
2,674
|
24.7867
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
23/08/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
8,038
|
24.8891
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
24/08/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
3,436
|
24.9094
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
25/08/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
3,161
|
25.3308
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
18,657
|
24.9620
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005168/en/
Tikehau Capital