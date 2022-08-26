Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 19 to 25 August 2022

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 19 to 25 August 2022 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day

(number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 19/08/2022 FR0013230612 1,348 25.0132 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 22/08/2022 FR0013230612 2,674 24.7867 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 23/08/2022 FR0013230612 8,038 24.8891 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 24/08/2022 FR0013230612 3,436 24.9094 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 25/08/2022 FR0013230612 3,161 25.3308 XPAR TOTAL 18,657 24.9620

