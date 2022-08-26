AppBlogHilfe
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 19 to 25 August 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

 

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 19 to 25 August 2022

 

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day
(number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

19/08/2022

FR0013230612

1,348

25.0132

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

22/08/2022

FR0013230612

2,674

24.7867

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

23/08/2022

FR0013230612

8,038

24.8891

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

24/08/2022

FR0013230612

3,436

24.9094

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

25/08/2022

FR0013230612

3,161

25.3308

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

18,657

24.9620

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005168/en/

Tikehau Capital

