Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 25 November to 1 December 2022
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 25 November to 1 December 2022
|
|
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
25/11/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
8,488
|
24.8965
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
28/11/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
7,796
|
24.9489
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
29/11/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
5,565
|
24.7539
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
30/11/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
8,765
|
24.7286
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
01/12/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
8,934
|
25.2628
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
39,548
|
24.9323
|
Tikehau Capital