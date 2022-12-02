Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 25 November to 1 December 2022

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 25 November to 1 December 2022 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day

(number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 25/11/2022 FR0013230612 8,488 24.8965 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 28/11/2022 FR0013230612 7,796 24.9489 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 29/11/2022 FR0013230612 5,565 24.7539 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 30/11/2022 FR0013230612 8,765 24.7286 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 01/12/2022 FR0013230612 8,934 25.2628 XPAR TOTAL 39,548 24.9323

