AdventskalenderAppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 25 November to 1 December 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

 

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 25 November to 1 December 2022

 

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day
(number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

25/11/2022

FR0013230612

8,488

24.8965

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

28/11/2022

FR0013230612

7,796

24.9489

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

29/11/2022

FR0013230612

5,565

24.7539

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

30/11/2022

FR0013230612

8,765

24.7286

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

01/12/2022

FR0013230612

8,934

25.2628

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

39,548

24.9323

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005309/en/

Tikehau Capital

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
TIKEH­­AU CA­­P. S.­­C.A. ­­EO 12­­

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Rendite steht nicht mehr im Vordergrund

Auch Florida zieht Milliarden von BlackRock wegen ESG-Strategie ab

 · Uhr · Reuters

EQS-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer erhält AAA-Bewertung im MSCI ESG-Rating

 · Uhr · EQS Group

Credit-Suisse-Präsident - Trend bei Abflüssen hat teilweise gedreht

 · Uhr · Reuters

ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Starker US-Arbeitsmarkt belastet

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

Aktien New York Ausblick: Klare Verluste nach starkem Arbeitsmarktbericht

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Indizes geben deutlich nach - Dollar steigt

    US-Arbeitsmarktbericht sorgt für heftige Ausschläge

     · Uhr · onvista
  2. Wir fragen, der Experte antwortet

    3 Fragen an Bernecker: Sollte man bei Ölwerten zugreifen? – Lohnt sich die Commerzbank? – Wie sieht es mit Apple aus?

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. Das sagen die Experten

    Ökonomen-Stimmen zum US-Arbeitsmarkt

     · Uhr · dpa-AFX
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden