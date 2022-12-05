AdventskalenderAppBlogHilfe
Alchimie Announces Its Financial Calendar for 2023 Fiscal Year

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

ALCHIMIE (FR0014000JX7 - ALCHI - PEA-PME eligible), an OTT (Over the Top) subscription video on demand (SVOD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, today announces its indicative financial calendar for 2023 fiscal year.

Indicative financial calendar*:

Events

 

Date

2022 Annual Sales

 

January 31, 2023

2022 Annual Results

 

April 25, 2023

Annual General Meeting

 

June 7, 2023

2023 Half-Year Results

 

October 17, 2023

*The press releases will be issued after the close of trading. Information may be subject to change.

About Alchimie

Alchimie is a channel factory: a unique video platform in partnership with talents and media to co-publish their own thematic channel. Alchimie has a content catalog established among 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). Alchimie partners with talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (The Big Issue, Army Stories, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, Scène de Crime, Point de Vue) which are then distributed on more than 20 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, LG, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues.

For more information: www.alchimie-finance.com / www.alchimie.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005333/en/

Alchimie
Stéphane Taillefer
CFO
investors@alchimie.com

NewCap
Thomas Grojean/Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Investor Relations
alchimie@newcap.eu
01 44 71 94 94

NewCap
Nicolas Merigeau
Media Relations
alchimie@newcap.eu
01 44 71 94 98

