Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 23 December to 29 December 2022
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
23/12/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
5,780
|
24.4679
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
26/12/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
-
|
-
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
27/12/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
4,000
|
24.2415
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
28/12/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
4,000
|
24.0515
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
29/12/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
4,000
|
24.2058
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
17,780
|
24.2643
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221230005078/en/
Tikehau Capital