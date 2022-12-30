Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 23 December to 29 December 2022

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

(MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 23/12/2022 FR0013230612 5,780 24.4679 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 26/12/2022 FR0013230612 - - XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 27/12/2022 FR0013230612 4,000 24.2415 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 28/12/2022 FR0013230612 4,000 24.0515 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 29/12/2022 FR0013230612 4,000 24.2058 XPAR TOTAL 17,780 24.2643

