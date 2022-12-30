AppBlogHilfe
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 23 December to 29 December 2022

Business Wire

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number
of shares)

Weighted average
price per day

Market
(MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

23/12/2022

FR0013230612

5,780

24.4679

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

26/12/2022

FR0013230612

-

-

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

27/12/2022

FR0013230612

4,000

24.2415

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

28/12/2022

FR0013230612

4,000

24.0515

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

29/12/2022

FR0013230612

4,000

24.2058

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

17,780

24.2643

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221230005078/en/

Tikehau Capital

