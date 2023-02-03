Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 27 January 2023 to 2 February 2023

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated

volume per day

(number of

shares) Weighted

average

price per

day Market

(MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 31/01/2023 FR0013230612 86 26.0000 CEUX TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 31/01/2023 FR0013230612 24 26.0000 TQEX TOTAL 110 26.0000

Tikehau Capital