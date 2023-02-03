AppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 27 January 2023 to 2 February 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated
volume per day
(number of
shares)

Weighted
average
price per
day

Market
(MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

31/01/2023

FR0013230612

86

26.0000

CEUX

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

31/01/2023

FR0013230612

24

26.0000

TQEX

 

 

 

TOTAL

110

26.0000

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005209/en/

Tikehau Capital

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
TIKEH­­AU CA­­P. S.­­C.A. ­­EO 12­­

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Situation wird im März neu bewertet

    EZB erhöht Leitzins um 50 Basispunkte

     · Uhr · onvista
  2. DAX Tagesrückblick

    Neues Jahreshoch nach EZB-Zinserhöhung

     · Uhr · onvista

  3. Fed erhöht Zins um 25 Basispunkte

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden