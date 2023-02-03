Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 27 January 2023 to 2 February 2023
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated
|
Weighted
|
Market
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
31/01/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
86
|
26.0000
|
CEUX
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
31/01/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
24
|
26.0000
|
TQEX
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
110
|
26.0000
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005209/en/
Tikehau Capital