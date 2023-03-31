Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 24 March 2023 to 30 March 2023
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 24 March 2023 to 30 March 2023
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted
|
Market (MIC
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
24/03/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
23.9754
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
27/03/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
6,279
|
23.9022
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
28/03/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
9,500
|
23.7155
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
29/03/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
23.9519
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
30/03/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
24.3686
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
21,779
|
23.8749
|
