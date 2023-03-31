Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 24 March 2023 to 30 March 2023

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 24 March 2023 to 30 March 2023 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number of

shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market (MIC

Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 24/03/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 23.9754 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 27/03/2023 FR0013230612 6,279 23.9022 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 28/03/2023 FR0013230612 9,500 23.7155 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 29/03/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 23.9519 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 30/03/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 24.3686 XPAR TOTAL 21,779 23.8749

