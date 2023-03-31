AppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 24 March 2023 to 30 March 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 24 March 2023 to 30 March 2023

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

24/03/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

23.9754

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

27/03/2023

FR0013230612

6,279

23.9022

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

28/03/2023

FR0013230612

9,500

23.7155

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

29/03/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

23.9519

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

30/03/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

24.3686

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

21,779

23.8749

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230331005151/en/

Tikehau Capital

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
TIKEH­­AU CA­­P. S.­­C.A. ­­EO 12­­

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. DAX Chartanalyse

    Kurzfristig (zu) heiß gelaufen

     · Uhr · onvista
  2. Videoanalyse

    Shop Apotheke: Alles deutet auf weiter steigende Kurse

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. Börse am Morgen

    Dax steigt weiter – SMA Solar mit Kurssprung – Basler auf Talfahrt

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden