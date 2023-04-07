Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 31 March 2023 to 6 April 2023
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 31 March 2023 to 6 April 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted
|
Market (MIC
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
03/04/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
24.5401
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
04/04/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
10,436
|
24.5186
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
05/04/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
24.2964
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
06/04/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
24.4700
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
16,436
|
24.4883
|
