AppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 31 March 2023 to 6 April 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 31 March 2023 to 6 April 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

03/04/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

24.5401

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

04/04/2023

FR0013230612

10,436

24.5186

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

05/04/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

24.2964

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

06/04/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

24.4700

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

16,436

24.4883

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230407005092/en/

Tikehau Capital

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
TIKEH­­AU CA­­P. S.­­C.A. ­­EO 12­­

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Videoanalyse

    Neues Kursziel für Porsche

     · Uhr · onvista
  2. Kolumne

    Bankrun-Gefahr wandelt sich zum schleichenden Kapital-Abfluss – Bitcoin-Härtetest weiter im Gange

     · Uhr · decentralist.de
  3. DAX Chartanalyse

    Überfällige Korrektur

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden