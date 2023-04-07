Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 31 March 2023 to 6 April 2023

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 31 March 2023 to 6 April 2023 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number of

shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market (MIC

Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 03/04/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 24.5401 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 04/04/2023 FR0013230612 10,436 24.5186 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 05/04/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 24.2964 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 06/04/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 24.4700 XPAR TOTAL 16,436 24.4883

