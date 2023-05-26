AppBlogHilfe
Groupe Berkem Declaration of transactions in own shares from May 15 to 19, 2023

Business Wire · Uhr
  • The program description was published on December 08, 2022

Regulatory News:

(Paris:ALKEM)

1) Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identifier Code

Day of transaction

Identification code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Weighted average daily acquisition price of the shares

Market

Groupe Berkem

969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360

17/05/2023

FR00140069V2

767

4.307419

ALXP

Groupe Berkem

969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360

17/05/2023

FR00140069V2

92,000

4.34

XPAR

Groupe Berkem

969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360

19/05/2023

FR00140069V2

1,071

4.232381

ALXP

2) Detail transaction by transaction

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identifier Code

Name of the Financial Service Provider

Financial Service Provider ID Code

day/time of the transaction

Identification code of the financial instrument

Price per unit

Currency

Quantity purchased

Market Identifier Code

Transaction reference number

Purpose of the buyout

Groupe Berkem

969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360

TP ICAP (EUROPE)

213800R54EFFINMY1P02

17/05/2023 10:04:59

FR00140069V2

4.310000

EUR

42

ALXP

99107464

Hedging (employee allocation)

Groupe Berkem

969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360

TP ICAP (EUROPE)

213800R54EFFINMY1P02

17/05/2023 11:37:27

FR00140069V2

4.400000

EUR

101

ALXP

99109401

Hedging (employee allocation)

Groupe Berkem

969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360

TP ICAP (EUROPE)

213800R54EFFINMY1P02

17/05/2023 15:35:13

FR00140069V2

4.290000

EUR

100

ALXP

99117600

Hedging (employee allocation)

Groupe Berkem

969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360

TP ICAP (EUROPE)

213800R54EFFINMY1P02

17/05/2023 15:35:15

FR00140069V2

4.290000

EUR

43

ALXP

99117605

Hedging (employee allocation)

Groupe Berkem

969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360

TP ICAP (EUROPE)

213800R54EFFINMY1P02

17/05/2023 15:35:16

FR00140069V2

4.290000

EUR

51

ALXP

99117607

Hedging (employee allocation)

Groupe Berkem

969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360

TP ICAP (EUROPE)

213800R54EFFINMY1P02

17/05/2023 15:40:50

FR00140069V2

4.300000

EUR

141

ALXP

99117912

Hedging (employee allocation)

Groupe Berkem

969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360

TP ICAP (EUROPE)

213800R54EFFINMY1P02

17/05/2023 15:41:19

FR00140069V2

4.290000

EUR

24

ALXP

99117980

Hedging (employee allocation)

Groupe Berkem

969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360

TP ICAP (EUROPE)

213800R54EFFINMY1P02

17/05/2023 16:01:42

FR00140069V2

4.290000

EUR

81

ALXP

99119318

Hedging (employee allocation)

Groupe Berkem

969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360

TP ICAP (EUROPE)

213800R54EFFINMY1P02

17/05/2023 16:01:42

FR00140069V2

4.290000

EUR

38

ALXP

99119320

Hedging (employee allocation)

Groupe Berkem

969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360

TP ICAP (EUROPE)

213800R54EFFINMY1P02

17/05/2023 16:08:27

FR00140069V2

4.290000

EUR

6

ALXP

99120190

Hedging (employee allocation)

Groupe Berkem

969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360

TP ICAP (EUROPE)

213800R54EFFINMY1P02

17/05/2023 16:08:27

FR00140069V2

4.290000

EUR

40

ALXP

99120192

Hedging (employee allocation)

Groupe Berkem

969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360

TP ICAP (EUROPE)

213800R54EFFINMY1P02

17/05/2023 16:08:29

FR00140069V2

4.290000

EUR

53

ALXP

99120194

Hedging (employee allocation)

Groupe Berkem

969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360

TP ICAP (EUROPE)

213800R54EFFINMY1P02

17/05/2023 16:10:18

FR00140069V2

4.290000

EUR

22

ALXP

99120623

Hedging (employee allocation)

Groupe Berkem

969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360

TP ICAP (EUROPE)

213800R54EFFINMY1P02

17/05/2023 16:20:17

FR00140069V2

4.290000

EUR

25

ALXP

99121850

Hedging (employee allocation)

Groupe Berkem

969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360

TP ICAP (EUROPE)

213800R54EFFINMY1P02

17/05/2023 09:20:27

FR00140069V2

4.340000

EUR

92 000

XPAR

99106237

Hedging (employee allocation)

Groupe Berkem

969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360

TP ICAP (EUROPE)

213800R54EFFINMY1P02

19/05/2023 10:03:34

FR00140069V2

4.240000

EUR

19

ALXP

99168469

Hedging (employee allocation)

Groupe Berkem

969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360

TP ICAP (EUROPE)

213800R54EFFINMY1P02

19/05/2023 10:03:51

FR00140069V2

4.240000

EUR

157

ALXP

99168475

Hedging (employee allocation)

Groupe Berkem

969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360

TP ICAP (EUROPE)

213800R54EFFINMY1P02

19/05/2023 10:04:13

FR00140069V2

4.240000

EUR

179

ALXP

99168498

Hedging (employee allocation)

Groupe Berkem

969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360

TP ICAP (EUROPE)

213800R54EFFINMY1P02

19/05/2023 10:04:13

FR00140069V2

4.240000

EUR

121

ALXP

99168503

Hedging (employee allocation)

Groupe Berkem

969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360

TP ICAP (EUROPE)

213800R54EFFINMY1P02

19/05/2023 10:19:32

FR00140069V2

4.230000

EUR

250

ALXP

99168581

Hedging (employee allocation)

Groupe Berkem

969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360

TP ICAP (EUROPE)

213800R54EFFINMY1P02

19/05/2023 10:28:34

FR00140069V2

4.240000

EUR

138

ALXP

99168618

Hedging (employee allocation)

Groupe Berkem

969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360

TP ICAP (EUROPE)

213800R54EFFINMY1P02

19/05/2023 11:33:16

FR00140069V2

4.220000

EUR

87

ALXP

99168971

Hedging (employee allocation)

Groupe Berkem

969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360

TP ICAP (EUROPE)

213800R54EFFINMY1P02

19/05/2023 12:06:16

FR00140069V2

4.210000

EUR

88

ALXP

99169040

Hedging (employee allocation)

Groupe Berkem

969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360

TP ICAP (EUROPE)

213800R54EFFINMY1P02

19/05/2023 14:39:54

FR00140069V2

4.200000

EUR

32

ALXP

99170939

Hedging (employee allocation)

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230526005260/en/

Groupe Berkem
Olivier Fahy, Chairman and CEO
Anthony Labrugnas, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +33 (0)5 64 31 06 60
investisseurs@berkem.com

NewCap
Investor Relations
Mathilde Bohin / Nicolas Fossiez
Phone: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
berkem@newcap.eu

NewCap
Media Relations
Nicolas Merigeau / Antoine Pacquier
Phone: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
berkem@newcap.eu

