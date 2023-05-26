Groupe Berkem Declaration of transactions in own shares from May 15 to 19, 2023
- The program description was published on December 08, 2022
(Paris:ALKEM)
1) Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identifier Code
|
Day of transaction
|
Identification code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Weighted average daily acquisition price of the shares
|
Market
|
Groupe Berkem
|
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
|
17/05/2023
|
FR00140069V2
|
767
|
4.307419
|
ALXP
|
Groupe Berkem
|
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
|
17/05/2023
|
FR00140069V2
|
92,000
|
4.34
|
XPAR
|
Groupe Berkem
|
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
|
19/05/2023
|
FR00140069V2
|
1,071
|
4.232381
|
ALXP
2) Detail transaction by transaction
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identifier Code
|
Name of the Financial Service Provider
|
Financial Service Provider ID Code
|
day/time of the transaction
|
Identification code of the financial instrument
|
Price per unit
|
Currency
|
Quantity purchased
|
Market Identifier Code
|
Transaction reference number
|
Purpose of the buyout
|
Groupe Berkem
|
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
|
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
|
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
|
17/05/2023 10:04:59
|
FR00140069V2
|
4.310000
|
EUR
|
42
|
ALXP
|
99107464
|
Hedging (employee allocation)
|
Groupe Berkem
|
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
|
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
|
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
|
17/05/2023 11:37:27
|
FR00140069V2
|
4.400000
|
EUR
|
101
|
ALXP
|
99109401
|
Hedging (employee allocation)
|
Groupe Berkem
|
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
|
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
|
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
|
17/05/2023 15:35:13
|
FR00140069V2
|
4.290000
|
EUR
|
100
|
ALXP
|
99117600
|
Hedging (employee allocation)
|
Groupe Berkem
|
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
|
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
|
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
|
17/05/2023 15:35:15
|
FR00140069V2
|
4.290000
|
EUR
|
43
|
ALXP
|
99117605
|
Hedging (employee allocation)
|
Groupe Berkem
|
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
|
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
|
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
|
17/05/2023 15:35:16
|
FR00140069V2
|
4.290000
|
EUR
|
51
|
ALXP
|
99117607
|
Hedging (employee allocation)
|
Groupe Berkem
|
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
|
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
|
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
|
17/05/2023 15:40:50
|
FR00140069V2
|
4.300000
|
EUR
|
141
|
ALXP
|
99117912
|
Hedging (employee allocation)
|
Groupe Berkem
|
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
|
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
|
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
|
17/05/2023 15:41:19
|
FR00140069V2
|
4.290000
|
EUR
|
24
|
ALXP
|
99117980
|
Hedging (employee allocation)
|
Groupe Berkem
|
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
|
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
|
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
|
17/05/2023 16:01:42
|
FR00140069V2
|
4.290000
|
EUR
|
81
|
ALXP
|
99119318
|
Hedging (employee allocation)
|
Groupe Berkem
|
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
|
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
|
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
|
17/05/2023 16:01:42
|
FR00140069V2
|
4.290000
|
EUR
|
38
|
ALXP
|
99119320
|
Hedging (employee allocation)
|
Groupe Berkem
|
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
|
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
|
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
|
17/05/2023 16:08:27
|
FR00140069V2
|
4.290000
|
EUR
|
6
|
ALXP
|
99120190
|
Hedging (employee allocation)
|
Groupe Berkem
|
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
|
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
|
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
|
17/05/2023 16:08:27
|
FR00140069V2
|
4.290000
|
EUR
|
40
|
ALXP
|
99120192
|
Hedging (employee allocation)
|
Groupe Berkem
|
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
|
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
|
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
|
17/05/2023 16:08:29
|
FR00140069V2
|
4.290000
|
EUR
|
53
|
ALXP
|
99120194
|
Hedging (employee allocation)
|
Groupe Berkem
|
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
|
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
|
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
|
17/05/2023 16:10:18
|
FR00140069V2
|
4.290000
|
EUR
|
22
|
ALXP
|
99120623
|
Hedging (employee allocation)
|
Groupe Berkem
|
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
|
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
|
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
|
17/05/2023 16:20:17
|
FR00140069V2
|
4.290000
|
EUR
|
25
|
ALXP
|
99121850
|
Hedging (employee allocation)
|
Groupe Berkem
|
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
|
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
|
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
|
17/05/2023 09:20:27
|
FR00140069V2
|
4.340000
|
EUR
|
92 000
|
XPAR
|
99106237
|
Hedging (employee allocation)
|
Groupe Berkem
|
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
|
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
|
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
|
19/05/2023 10:03:34
|
FR00140069V2
|
4.240000
|
EUR
|
19
|
ALXP
|
99168469
|
Hedging (employee allocation)
|
Groupe Berkem
|
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
|
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
|
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
|
19/05/2023 10:03:51
|
FR00140069V2
|
4.240000
|
EUR
|
157
|
ALXP
|
99168475
|
Hedging (employee allocation)
|
Groupe Berkem
|
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
|
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
|
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
|
19/05/2023 10:04:13
|
FR00140069V2
|
4.240000
|
EUR
|
179
|
ALXP
|
99168498
|
Hedging (employee allocation)
|
Groupe Berkem
|
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
|
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
|
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
|
19/05/2023 10:04:13
|
FR00140069V2
|
4.240000
|
EUR
|
121
|
ALXP
|
99168503
|
Hedging (employee allocation)
|
Groupe Berkem
|
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
|
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
|
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
|
19/05/2023 10:19:32
|
FR00140069V2
|
4.230000
|
EUR
|
250
|
ALXP
|
99168581
|
Hedging (employee allocation)
|
Groupe Berkem
|
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
|
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
|
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
|
19/05/2023 10:28:34
|
FR00140069V2
|
4.240000
|
EUR
|
138
|
ALXP
|
99168618
|
Hedging (employee allocation)
|
Groupe Berkem
|
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
|
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
|
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
|
19/05/2023 11:33:16
|
FR00140069V2
|
4.220000
|
EUR
|
87
|
ALXP
|
99168971
|
Hedging (employee allocation)
|
Groupe Berkem
|
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
|
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
|
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
|
19/05/2023 12:06:16
|
FR00140069V2
|
4.210000
|
EUR
|
88
|
ALXP
|
99169040
|
Hedging (employee allocation)
|
Groupe Berkem
|
969500O33I1Y9I2ZN360
|
TP ICAP (EUROPE)
|
213800R54EFFINMY1P02
|
19/05/2023 14:39:54
|
FR00140069V2
|
4.200000
|
EUR
|
32
|
ALXP
|
99170939
|
Hedging (employee allocation)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230526005260/en/
Groupe Berkem
Olivier Fahy, Chairman and CEO
Anthony Labrugnas, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +33 (0)5 64 31 06 60
investisseurs@berkem.com
NewCap
Investor Relations
Mathilde Bohin / Nicolas Fossiez
Phone: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
berkem@newcap.eu
NewCap
Media Relations
Nicolas Merigeau / Antoine Pacquier
Phone: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
berkem@newcap.eu