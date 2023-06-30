AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 23 June to 29 June 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number
of shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market
(MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

23/06/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

22.0900

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

26/06/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

22.3028

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

27/06/2023

FR0013230612

613

22.3799

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

28/06/2023

FR0013230612

1,142

22.3715

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

29/06/2023

FR0013230612

11,760

22.4731

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

17,515

22.4000

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230630717080/en/

Tikehau Capital

