Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 23 June to 29 June 2023
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted
|
Market
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
23/06/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
22.0900
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
26/06/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
22.3028
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
27/06/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
613
|
22.3799
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
28/06/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,142
|
22.3715
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
29/06/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
11,760
|
22.4731
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
17,515
|
22.4000
