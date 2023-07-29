Meg 2: The Trench Makes Global Debut in Beijing, Showcasing Chinese Culture on the World Stage

On July 28th, Meg 2: The Trench, an international deep-sea monster blockbuster, premiered at the Beijing National Indoor Stadium in Beijing. The event was attended by Director Ben Vitelli, producers Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, and Bella Avery, CMC Pictures President Ying Xujun, and starring actors Wu Jing and Cai Shuya, among others. The premiere showcased the film's captivating underwater world and the charm of the ocean.

Meg 2: The Trench is China's first deep-sea monster blockbuster that highlights the spirit of exploration and the unknown. It features rich details of Chinese culture and provides a platform for global filmmakers to learn from each other. The film is set to be released globally on August 4th, with Jason Stanson and Wu Jing leading the audience on a journey to the mysterious prehistoric underwater world that has been isolated for millions of years.

Unfortunately, the premiere of the movie in London, UK, has been canceled due to a strike by the American Actors Guild. However, China has become the only venue for the film's premiere. Chinese Film President Ying Xujun said that the audience attending the Chinese premiere would be the first in the world to watch the movie. Meg 2: The Trench promises to be a grand audio-visual feast for global audiences. Wu Jing hopes that through global cooperation and screenings, more people will come to understand Chinese culture. Fu Ruoqing, Chairman of the Board of Directors of China Film Group Corporation, believes that the Meg series will have a better impact on the world, filling the gap of marine culture for Chinese films.

The Meg series is copyrighted by CMC Pictures, a leading Chinese film company that invests in project development and production. They are committed to providing high-quality local and national films that meet the needs of the Chinese mainland and global markets, with the support of the Chinese Culture Group. The company has created a number of independent IPs such as Meg and has become one of the most influential Chinese film companies in the world.

