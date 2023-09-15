Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 8 to 14 September 2023
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
08/09/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1861
|
22.3967
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
11/09/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2000
|
22.6852
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
12/09/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,146
|
22.7913
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
13/09/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,592
|
22.7464
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
14/09/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,909
|
22.7364
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
8,508
|
22.6593
|
Tikehau Capital