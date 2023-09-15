AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 8 to 14 September 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number
of shares)

Weighted average
price per day

Market
(MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

08/09/2023

FR0013230612

1861

22.3967

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

11/09/2023

FR0013230612

2000

22.6852

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

12/09/2023

FR0013230612

1,146

22.7913

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

13/09/2023

FR0013230612

1,592

22.7464

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

14/09/2023

FR0013230612

1,909

22.7364

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

8,508

22.6593

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230915421937/en/

Tikehau Capital 

