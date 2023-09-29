Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 22 to 28 September 2023

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated

volume per day

(number of

shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market

(MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 22/09/2023 FR0013230612 2000 21.2818 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 25/09/2023 FR0013230612 1837 20.7132 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 26/09/2023 FR0013230612 2000 20.7014 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 27/09/2023 FR0013230612 1,960 20.8024 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 28/09/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 20.8739 XPAR TOTAL 9,797 20.8775

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230929049541/en/

Tikehau Capital