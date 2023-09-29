Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 22 to 28 September 2023
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated
|
Weighted
|
Market
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
22/09/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2000
|
21.2818
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
25/09/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1837
|
20.7132
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
26/09/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2000
|
20.7014
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
27/09/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,960
|
20.8024
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
28/09/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
20.8739
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
9,797
|
20.8775
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230929049541/en/
Tikehau Capital