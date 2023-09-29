AppBlogHilfeonvista bank

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 22 to 28 September 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated
volume per day
(number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market
(MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

22/09/2023

FR0013230612

2000

21.2818

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

25/09/2023

FR0013230612

1837

20.7132

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

26/09/2023

FR0013230612

2000

20.7014

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

27/09/2023

FR0013230612

1,960

20.8024

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

28/09/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

20.8739

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

9,797

20.8775

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230929049541/en/

Tikehau Capital

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
TIKEH­­AU CA­­P. S.­­C.A. ­­EO 12­­

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Ökonomenstimmen zur Inflationsentwicklung in Deutschland · Uhr · dpa-AFX
  2. Inflationsrate auf niedrigstem Stand seit Februar 2022 · Uhr · dpa-AFX
  3. Dieser ETF vereint die besten Unternehmen weltweit:
    Ein starkes Fundament für jedes Depot … das den Markt schlagen kann!
    Werbung
    · Uhr · Investment-Idee-Redaktion
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden