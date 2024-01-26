AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tame the Mess for Less: Tineco Floor One S6 Discounted on Cdiscount

Business Wire · Uhr

The Tineco Floor One S6 is a versatile all-in-one vacuum cleaner that cleans both dry and wet messes. At Cdiscount, find it on sale for ¬469.00 instead of ¬599.00 during the winter sales from January 25 to February 6.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240126522655/en/

TINECO FLOOR ONE S6 (Photo: Business Wire)

The Tineco Floor One S6 can handle a variety of household cleaning tasks, including:

  • Cleaning hard floors of dirt, dust, and debris
  • Removing sticky messes, such as pet hair and food spills
  • Mopping floors to remove dirt and grime

The Tineco Floor One S6 features a number of innovative technologies that make it a powerful and efficient cleaning tool. These technologies include:

  • iLoop Smart Sensor: This sensor automatically detects the level of dirt and adjusts the cleaning intensity accordingly.
  • MHCBS Technology: This technology helps to ensure that the floor is evenly cleaned and that water is not left behind.
  • Self-Cleaning Mop: This feature automatically cleans the mop head after use, helping to prevent the spread of dirt and bacteria.

The Tineco Floor One S6 is also easy to use and maintain. It has a lightweight design that makes it easy to maneuver, and it comes with a variety of accessories to make cleaning different types of floors easier.

The Tineco Floor One S6 is a great value for anyone looking for a powerful and versatile vacuum cleaner that will make their home cleaning routine easier.

The FLOOR ONE S6 is on exceptional promotion at Cdiscount from January 25 to February 6.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240126522655/en/

Chris.lxg@tineco.com

