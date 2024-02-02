Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 26 January 2024 to 1st February 2024
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
Weighted average price per day
Market (MIC Code)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
26/01/2024
FR0013230612
2,000
21.4138
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
29/01/2024
FR0013230612
21,899
21.1956
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
30/01/2024
FR0013230612
21,707
21.0884
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
31/01/2024
FR0013230612
2,000
21.1992
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
01/02/2024
FR0013230612
11,642
21.0611
XPAR
TOTAL
59,248
21.1374
Tikehau Capital