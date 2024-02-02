AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 26 January 2024 to 1st February 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

26/01/2024

FR0013230612

2,000

21.4138

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

29/01/2024

FR0013230612

21,899

21.1956

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

30/01/2024

FR0013230612

21,707

21.0884

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

31/01/2024

FR0013230612

2,000

21.1992

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

01/02/2024

FR0013230612

11,642

21.0611

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

59,248

21.1374

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240202908560/en/

Tikehau Capital

