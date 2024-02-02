Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 26 January 2024 to 1st February 2024

Regulatory News:

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 26/01/2024 FR0013230612 2,000 21.4138 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 29/01/2024 FR0013230612 21,899 21.1956 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 30/01/2024 FR0013230612 21,707 21.0884 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 31/01/2024 FR0013230612 2,000 21.1992 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 01/02/2024 FR0013230612 11,642 21.0611 XPAR TOTAL 59,248 21.1374

