Original-Research: Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^ Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA ISIN: FR00140048X2 Anlass der Studie: Update Report Empfehlung: Buy seit: 06.02.2024 Kursziel: EUR 6,30 (bisher: EUR 4,50) Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate Letzte Ratingänderung: - Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA Creating a leading player in cancer diagnostics Only weeks after Ikonisys entered a strategic partnership with Biocare Medical, the company made the next strategic step in business development by announcing the takeover of Hospitex, an Italian-based cytology company specialising in oncological diagnostics. According to the company, Hospitex has developed a unique ecosystem around a technology called Nephelometric Smart Technology (NST). Central to the ecosystem is CYTOfast Plus, which is claimed to be the most advanced processing solution to produce filter-less, standardized, single-layer liquid based cytology (LBC) diagnostic slides. While competitor technologies were originally designed only for the so-called Pap test, a screening test for cervical cancer, the patent protected NST is the only certified technology for the entire cytology universe and for all target organs, according to the company. We believe that Hospitex could prove a perfect fit to extend Ikonisys' value chain and should significantly support the company's growth and profitability in the years ahead. After adjusting our financial model to the acquisition and the new number of shares, the intrinsic value derived from our three-stage DCF entity model increases to EUR 6.30 from EUR 4.50 per share (base case scenario). We reiterate our Buy rating. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/28825.pdf Kontakt für Rückfragen Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA +49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553 peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de -------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.------------------- Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. °