Disclosure of shares repurchases from 2 April 2024 to 4 April 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

02/04/2024

FR0013230612

1,265

20.1958

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

03/04/2024

FR0013230612

355

20.1155

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

04/04/2024

FR0013230612

1,401

20.4416

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

3,021

20.3004

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240405854209/en/

Tikehau Capital

