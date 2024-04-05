Disclosure of shares repurchases from 2 April 2024 to 4 April 2024
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
02/04/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,265
|
20.1958
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
03/04/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
355
|
20.1155
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
04/04/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,401
|
20.4416
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
3,021
|
20.3004
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240405854209/en/
Tikehau Capital