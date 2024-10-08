AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: 029 Group SE (von NuWays AG): Hold

Original-Research: 029 Group SE - from NuWays AG

08.10.2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST
Classification of NuWays AG to 029 Group SE

     Company Name:               029 Group SE
     ISIN:                       DE000A2LQ2D0

     Reason for the research:    Update
     Recommendation:             Hold
     from:                       08.10.2024
     Target price:               EUR 14.00
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Christian Sandherr

H1 figures: Emerald Stay divestment with positive P&L impact

Topic: 029 published H1 2024 figures which were marked by the positive
contributions from the successful divestment of Emerald Stay, but also the
further positive developments of the group's key holding, Limestone Capital.

In H1, the group's net income stood at EUR 0.7m, comparing to previous year's
EUR 0.4m loss. Besides lower other operating expenses (from EUR 0.32m to EUR
0.18m), this was carried by a EUR 0.94m other operating income related to the
divestment of Emerald Stay in February. As a reminder, 029 sold it's 5.2%
stake in Emerald Stay. The transaction is expected to generate roughly EUR
1.6m gross proceeds, reflecting a realized multiple on the FY23 book value
of around 2.3x and 2.7x on the invested capital.

Limestone Capital, the group's key holding (84.2% of NAV, eNuW), continues
to grow its portfolio. In May, the company opened Aethos Sardina, a 57-room
5 star hotel. With this, seven hotels are operational with the 8th (Madrid)
likely to become operational during Q3 2025.

What's more, Limestone spearheaded a EUR 40m Series A financing round for MYNE
Homes, Europe's leading managed co-ownership provider for premium vacation
homes in Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, France, Sweden and Croatia. With
its technology-driven platform, MYNE allows individuals to pool resources
and invest in premium vacation homes, making ownership much easier and more
affordable.

Changes in management board. On July 1st, 2024, Leon Sander succeeded Lorin
Van Nuland, who has decided to step down as CEO in consultation with the
Administrative Board, as new Managing Director. Leon Sander has actively
supported 029 Group SE since its foundation and has already been a member of
the Administrative Board.

Current portfolio overview. Besides Limestone, the group's portfolio also
comprises TRIP Drinks (10.1% of NAV, eNuW), UK's leading CBD oils and drinks
brand, which is progressing with its geographic expansion, hotelbird (3.9%
of NAV, eNuW), Brother's Bond (1.5% of NAV, eNuW) and fjör (0.3% of NAV,
eNuW), which are all showing operational developments in line with
expectations.

029 Group remains a HOLD with an unchanged EUR 14 PT based on a sum-of-
he-parts valuation with a 5% holding discount.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30997.pdf
For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

