Original-Research: Verve Group SE (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Ka...

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: Verve Group SE - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

02.12.2024 / 10:11 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Verve Group SE

     Company Name:                Verve Group SE
     ISIN:                        SE0018538068

     Reason for the research:     Neunmonatsbericht
     Recommendation:              Kaufen
     from:                        02.12.2024
     Target price:                EUR5,50
     Target price on sight of:    12 Monate
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Ellis Acklin

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Verve Group SE
(ISIN: SE0018538068) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine
BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 5,40 auf EUR 5,50.

Zusammenfassung:
Der Neunmonatsbericht zeigte erneut eine starke Leistung, angeführt von
einem organischen Umsatzwachstum von 31%. Es war ein gutes Jahr für Verve
dank der Erholung des Werbemarktes, angeführt von einer starken
amerikanischen Wirtschaft, in der der Werbetechnologiespezialist 80% seines
Geschäfts tätigt. Und der Optimismus ist groß, dass sich dies nach dem
klaren Sieg der Republikaner bei den Wahlen im November auch 2025 fortsetzen
wird. Darüber hinaus zahlen sich die frühen Investitionen von Verve in seine
Suite von 'Privacy-first'-Lösungen in Form von Softwarekundenwachstum
deutlich aus, und das Unternehmen ist auch Vorreiter bei ID-losen
Targeting-Tools. Ein aktualisiertes DCF-Modell ergibt nun einen fairen Wert
je Aktie von EUR5,50 (zuvor: EUR5,40). Wir stufen Verve weiterhin mit Kaufen
ein.

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Verve Group
SE (ISIN: SE0018538068). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and
increased the price target from EUR 5.40 to EUR 5.50.

Abstract:
Q3 reporting featured another strong performance led by 31% organic sales
growth. It has been a good year for Verve, thanks to the rebound in the
advertising market spearheaded by a strong American economy where the
ad-tech specialist does 80% of its business. And optimism is high that this
will continue in 2025 after the Republican clean sweep of November
elections. Plus, Verve's early investment into its suite of 'privacy-first'
solutions is paying off handsomely in terms of software client growth and
also has the company at the vanguard of ID-less targeting tools. An updated
DCF now points to fair value per share of EUR5.5 (old: EUR5.4). We remain
Buy-rated on Verve.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses
siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31457.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2042103 02.12.2024 CET/CEST

