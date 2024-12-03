AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: LAIQON AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): BUY

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: LAIQON AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

03.12.2024 / 13:20 CET/CEST
Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to LAIQON AG

     Company Name:                LAIQON AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A12UP29

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     from:                        03.12.2024
     Target price:                EUR9.80
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Christian Orquera

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on LAIQON AG
(ISIN: DE000A12UP29). Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated his BUY rating
and maintained his EUR 9.80 price target.

Abstract:
The Joachim Herz Foundation (JHF) has become a new anchor investor in LAIQON
AG, acquiring a stake of 9.93% through a cash capital increase of EUR12.6m
without subscription rights. This strategic investment is aimed at
supporting LAIQON's long-term growth and innovation. The funds raised will
be used to expand strategic partnerships with further prominent financial
institutions (e.g. private banks, insurance companies, and large fintechs),
enhance sales collaborations, and further develop LAIQON's Digital Asset
Platform 4.0 and its promising WealthTech subsidiary, LAIC. Established in
2008, JHF is one of Germany's five largest foundations and a renowned
investor with a long-term investment focus. In our view, this collaboration
is good news and represents a pivotal step for LAIQON to financially ensure
the scaling of its business activities and the realisation of its long-term
strategic goals, while reducing the company's overall business risk. This
transaction is the third validation of business potential that management
has achieved in 2024, having secured: (1) the second largest German asset
manager Union Investment (Union) as a white-label partner for its LAIC
product and (2) the 10th largest cooperative bank in Germany, Volksbank
Rosenheim, as a JV partner for the distribution of LAIC, as a direct
investor in LAIC Capital GmbH with a 5.04% stake as well as an investor in
LAIQON's asset management subsidiary BV Bayerische Vermögen GmbH (BV) with a
25% stake. Today, LAIQON announced that Union's roll-out of the LAIC Advisor
started in early December 2024 as planned. In our view, management is
delivering as promised. We have updated our DCF model and arrive at an
unchanged price target of EUR9.80. Our recommendation remains Buy.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu LAIQON AG (ISIN:
DE000A12UP29) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian Orquera bestätigt seine
BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 9,80.

Zusammenfassung:
Die Joachim Herz Stiftung (JHF) hat sich als neuer Ankerinvestor an der
LAIQON AG beteiligt. Im Rahmen einer Barkapitalerhöhung ohne Bezugsrecht in
Höhe von EUR12,6 Mio. erwirbt sie einen Anteil von 9,93%. Ziel dieser
strategischen Investition ist es, LAIQONs langfristiges Wachstum und
Innovationen zu unterstützen. Die eingeworbenen Mittel werden für den Ausbau
strategischer Partnerschaften mit weiteren namhaften Finanzinstituten (z.B.
Privatbanken, Versicherungen und großen Fintechs), den Ausbau von
Vertriebskooperationen sowie die Weiterentwicklung der LAIQON Digital Asset
Platform 4.0 und der vielversprechenden WealthTech-Tochter LAIC verwendet.
Die 2008 gegründete JHF ist eine der fünf größten Stiftungen Deutschlands
und ein renommierter Investor mit langfristigem Anlagefokus. Unserer Ansicht
nach ist diese Zusammenarbeit eine gute Nachricht und stellt einen
entscheidenden Schritt für LAIQON dar, um die Skalierung seiner
Geschäftsaktivitäten und die Verwirklichung seiner langfristigen
strategischen Ziele finanziell abzusichern und gleichzeitig das allgemeine
Geschäftsrisiko des Unternehmens zu verringern. Diese Transaktion ist die
dritte Bestätigung des Geschäftspotenzials, die das Management im Jahr 2024
erreicht hat, nachdem es (1) den zweitgrößten deutschen Vermögensverwalter
Union Investment (Union) als White-Label-Partner für sein LAIC-Produkt und
(2) die zehntgrößte Genossenschaftsbank in Deutschland, die Volksbank
Rosenheim, als JV-Partner für den Vertrieb von LAIC, als Direktinvestor in
die LAIC Capital GmbH mit einem Anteil von 5,04% sowie als Investor in die
LAIQON-Vermögensverwaltungstochter BV Bayerische Vermögen GmbH (BV) mit
einem Anteil von 25% gewinnen konnte. Heute gab LAIQON bekannt, dass die
Einführung des LAIC Advisor in der Union wie geplant Anfang Dezember 2024
begann. Unseres Erachtens hält das Management, was es verspricht. Wir haben
unser DCF-Modell aktualisiert und kommen zu einem unveränderten Kursziel von
EUR9,80. Unsere Empfehlung bleibt Kaufen.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31475.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

