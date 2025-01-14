Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Netfonds AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: Netfonds AG - from NuWays AG

14.01.2025 / 09:01 CET/CEST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to Netfonds AG

     Company Name:                Netfonds AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A1MME74

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        14.01.2025
     Target price:                EUR 78.00
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Frederik Jarchow

Kickstart into FY25 with new record AuA and AuM; chg

Topic: Netfonds kicked off the year with strong positive newsflow i.e. a new
record-AuA level of EUR 28.3bn and AuM exceeding EUR 4bn for the first time.
Further, Netfonds will take over another fund initiator through its
subsidiary GSR GmbH, as already announced at the end of last year. In
detail:

With the new AuA record of 28.3bn at the end of FY24, Netfonds significantly
exceeded our estimates of EUR 27.bn while AuM of EUR 4.05bn came in as expected
(eNuW: EUR 4.0bn). Nevertheless, both figures are quite impressive as we
increased our estimates for both figures more than once throughout the year.

Thanks to the strong AuA growth, the given guidance for FY24 of EUR 220-230m
in gross sales and EUR 41.5-43m in net sales can hence be taken as granted
(eNuW new: EUR 230m gross sales; EUR 44m net sales). Even better, the record AuA
levels end of last year strongly indicating further strong top- and
bottomline, as asset inflows materialize with a slight delay. That said, the
value-accretive M&A transactions of the undisclosed fund initiator and
others (i.e. MFK and Comfort Finance) should further fuel top- and bottom
line growth in FY25 and beyond. For FY25, we expect 51m net sales (EUR 260m
gross sales) inline with management's new guidance of "dynamic double-digit
yoy growth". As the scale effects of the platform business kicking in,
EBITDA should grow exponentially to EUR 17m (eNuW).

On the back of 1) the strong ongoing operating performance, 2) Netfonds 360°
finfire platform being the key mid- to long term growth and scalability
driver and 3) further value accretive M&A transactions, we see Netfonds well
on track to reach its mid-term target of EUR 59m net sales (vs eNuW: EUR 62m)
and EUR 23m EBITDA (vs eNuW: EUR 22m) by FY26.

Apart from that and in order to finance the takeover of a fund initiator
through its subsidiary GSR (takeover price: mid single-digit million
amount), but also further potential acquisitions, Netfonds successfully
issued an unsecured bond with a volume EUR 15m million (coupon: 7.00% p.a.)
end of last year. This acquisition is underlining once again that Netfonds
is playing an active role in the market consolidation. We expect to see
further acquisitions in FY25.

BUY with new PT of EUR 78.00, based on DCF.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31617.pdf
For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

°
