Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 21 February 2025 to 27 February 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 21/02/2025 FR0013230612 4,465 22.3203 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 24/02/2025 FR0013230612 2,220 21.8486 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 25/02/2025 FR0013230612 1,500 21.7565 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 26/02/2025 FR0013230612 485 21.6370 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 27/02/2025 FR0013230612 641 21.2331 XPAR TOTAL 9,311 22.0066

