Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 21 February 2025 to 27 February 2025
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
21/02/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
4,465
|
22.3203
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
24/02/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
2,220
|
21.8486
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
25/02/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,500
|
21.7565
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
26/02/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
485
|
21.6370
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
27/02/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
641
|
21.2331
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
9,311
|
22.0066
|
