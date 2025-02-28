Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 21 February 2025 to 27 February 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

 

 Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

21/02/2025

FR0013230612

4,465

22.3203

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

24/02/2025

FR0013230612

2,220

21.8486

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

25/02/2025

FR0013230612

1,500

21.7565

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

26/02/2025

FR0013230612

485

21.6370

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

27/02/2025

FR0013230612

641

21.2331

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

9,311

22.0066

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250228377223/en/

Tikehau Capital

