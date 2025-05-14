Getlink Combined General Meeting of 14 May 2025

Massive approval of all resolutions put to the vote

Payment of a dividend of 58 euro cents per share

Re-election of Yann Leriche as Director

Change in the statutory age limit for the Chairman of the Board

Getlink SE's (Paris:GET) Combined General Meeting was held at "Le V"28 Chateauform'George V in Paris (75008) on Wednesday 14 May 2025 under the chairmanship of Jacques Gounon.

The quorum of shareholders present or represented, based on a total of 428,670,765 shares present or represented, reached a new record this year of 79.09% of shares with voting rights.

All the resolutions put to the vote by the Board were overwhelmingly approved1 . After approving the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, General Meeting approved the various items of remuneration for corporate officers by scores of over 97.83% and up to 99.89%, as well as the distribution of a dividend of 58 cents per share entitled to dividends.

The Meeting also approved :

The reappointment of Yann Leriche as Director. The Board remains composed of 15 members, with almost 42% women directors (excluding employee representatives) and an independence rate of 50%.

The statutory age limit for the Chairman has been raised from 70 to 75;

The reappointment of Forvis Mazars SA and the appointment of Deloitte & Associés as statutory auditors responsible for certifying the financial statements and sustainability information. Deloitte & Associé, represented by Olivier Broissand, succeeds KPMG, represented by Philippe Cherqui, who had been the company's statutory auditors since 9 March 2007. Jacques Gounon warmly thanked Philippe Cherqui and the KPMG teams for the quality of their work over the years.

