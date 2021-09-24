DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: MASSIVSULFID-LINSEN AUF CASCATA PROSPECT DURCHTEUFT (deutsch)

Conico Ltd.: MASSIVSULFID-LINSEN AUF CASCATA PROSPECT DURCHTEUFT

^ DGAP-News: Conico Ltd. / Schlagwort(e): Bohrergebnis Conico Ltd.: MASSIVSULFID-LINSEN AUF CASCATA PROSPECT DURCHTEUFT (News mit Zusatzmaterial)

24.09.2021 / 08:37 Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

ACN 119 057 457

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

24 September 2021

MASSIVSULFID-LINSEN AUF CASCATA PROSPECT DURCHTEUFT

HIGHLIGHTS

- Das Bohrloch CADD001 auf dem neu entdeckten Grundstück Cascata ist abgeschlossen und durchteufte vulkanisch-sedimentäre Einheiten, die an der Oberfläche beginnen, sich bis zu 275 m in das Bohrloch hinein erstrecken und Linsen mit Massivsulfid enthalten.

- Die bei Cascata angetroffene Geologie und das Vorhandensein von feinkörnigen Linsen aus Massivsulfid stimmen mit der Interpretation überein, dass es sich um ein vulkanogenes Massivsulfidvorkommen (VMS) handelt.

- Von 275 m Bohrlochtiefe bis zum Ende des Bohrlochs bei 407 m durchteufte CADD001 auch ein geschichtetes Gabbrogestein, das auch im Aufschluss 6 km weiter südlich sichtbar ist. Es handelt sich also um ein ausgedehntes Gebiet, das eine neu identifizierte mafische Schichtintrusion mit Potenzial für Edel- und Basismetalle darstellt.

- Die Bohrlöcher CADD002 bei Cascata und MIDD009 bei Miki sind abgeschlossen und werden nun protokolliert.

- Die Feldaktivitäten bei Ryberg sind für die Saison 2021 beendet.

Conico Limited (ASX: CNJ) (Conico" oder das Unternehmen") und seine hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft Longland Resources Ltd (Longland") freuen sich bekannt zu geben, dass das erste Bohrloch auf dem neu entdeckten Grundstück Cascata mehrere Linsen mit Massivsulfid durchteuft hat (Abbildungen 1 bis 5). Die Bohrung wurde in 407 m Tiefe beendet, nachdem sie von der Oberfläche aus 275 m vulkanisch-sedimentäre Einheiten durchteuft hatte, die in Gabbro endeten (Abbildungen 6 und 7). Der Gabbro ist geschichtet und sowohl lateral als auch vertikal ausgedehnt und stellt somit eine neu entdeckte geschichtete mafische Intrusion dar, die für Edel- und Basismetalle vielversprechend ist. Die Bohrlöcher CADD002 (Cascata) und MIDD009 (Miki) sind beide abgeschlossen und werden gerade protokolliert (Abbildungen 8 und 9). Die Aktivitäten in Grönland sind nun für die Feldsaison 2021 beendet.

Guy Le Page, Executive Director von Conico, sagte:

"Das erste Bohrloch auf dem neu identifizierten Cascata-Prospekt ist sehr ermutigend, da zahlreiche Linsen mit Massivsulfid angetroffen wurden, was die Interpretation rechtfertigt, dass es sich bei Cascata um ein VMS-Vorkommen handelt. In diesem Bohrloch wurde auch eine geschichtete mafische Intrusion identifiziert, die ein Potenzial für Edel-, Platingruppen- und Basismetalle aufweist. Die Feldsaison ist nun beendet; die Aktivitäten laufen jedoch weiter, einschließlich der Protokollierung der letzten beiden Bohrlöcher, der Erwartung der Untersuchungsergebnisse und der Planung für die Feldsaison 2022."

Bohrloch CADD001 auf dem Prospektionsgebiet Cascata Das erste Bohrloch CADD001 bei Cascata wurde an einer Stelle niedergebracht, die hoch in der Sedimentabfolge angesiedelt ist, oberhalb der Stelle, an der an der Oberfläche eine reichhaltige Sulfidmineralisierung beobachtet worden war (Abbildung 8). Das Bohrloch wurde rechtwinklig zur Schichtung angelegt, um die Stratigraphie schräg zu durchschneiden.

Von der Oberfläche bis 275 m unter der Bohrung durchteufte CADD001 abwechselnde vulkanische Sedimenteinheiten (VS), die über den Gabbro-Lithologien abgelagert sind. Sulfidhaltige Schwarzschiefer überwiegen in der VS-Sequenz und sind mit mafischen bis intermediären vulkanischen, subvulkanischen und vulkanisch-klastischen Einheiten sowie mit Hornstein durchsetzt und gelegentlich von Dolerit durchzogen. Hydrothermale Alteration ist durch das Vorhandensein von Chlorit leicht erkennbar und steht meist in Verbindung mit den mafischen Einheiten.

Die Sulfidmineralisierung ist in Form von diagenetischen Pyritknollen in der oberen Abfolge der schwarzen Schiefer bis zu einer Tiefe von 155 m anzutreffen, während in der unteren Abfolge unterhalb dieser Tiefe hydrothermale disseminierte und massive Sulfidlinsen (mit einer Dicke von bis zu 0,4 m) auftreten, bis bei 275 m der Kontakt mit dem Gabbro erreicht wird (Abbildungen 1, 4 und 5). Die meisten Sulfidminerale in der unteren Sequenz sind sehr feinkörnig und können ohne geochemische/mineralogische Analyse nicht eindeutig identifiziert werden.

Der darunter liegende Gabbro beginnt an der Basis der VS-Sequenzen bei 275 m Bohrlochtiefe und setzt sich bis zum Ende des Bohrlochs bei 407 m fort (Abbildungen 3 und 6). Die vorherrschenden Minerale sind Plagioklas, Magnetit, Ilmenit und Apatit, wobei die Schichtung mit zunehmender oder abnehmender Menge dieser Minerale deutlich wird. Das Vorhandensein der Oxidminerale Magnetit und Ilmenit zusammen mit Spuren von Sulfid in der oberen Zone einer geschichteten mafischen Intrusion (LMI) wird häufig in fraktioniertem Magma beobachtet. Zu den bekannten LMIs gehören die Chrom- und Platingruppenmetallkomplexe des Stillwater-Komplexes in den USA, des Bushveld-Komplexes in Südafrika und des Great Dyke in Simbabwe.

Zusammenfassung der Ryberg-Feldsaison 2021 Das Team kam am 15. Juli in Ryberg an und war bis zum 15. September vor Ort. In dieser Zeit wurden Bohrungen auf drei Projekten niedergebracht: Miki, Sortekap und die neu identifizierte Cascata mit einer Gesamtlänge von 3.480 m (Abbildung 2 und Anhang 1). Während der Feldsaison konnte an allen Standorten eine sichtbare Sulfidmineralisierung identifiziert werden; die Untersuchungsergebnisse werden nun erwartet.

Während der Feldsaison kam es zu keinen Verletzungen oder Zwischenfällen, und die Bohrgeräte wurden vor Ort bei Ryberg gelagert, um einen frühen Beginn im Jahr 2022 vorzubereiten. Für dieses Jahr war eine längere Feldsaison geplant, die jedoch aufgrund von Verzögerungen bei der Ankunft der Ausrüstung bzw. des Schiffes verkürzt wurde und aufgrund der Überreste des Hurrikans Larry, der an der ostgrönländischen Küste vorbeizog und leichte Schneefälle mit sich brachte, vorzeitig beendet wurde.

Der gesamte Bohrkern wird derzeit in eine sichere Einrichtung in Europa gebracht, wo unter der Aufsicht von Longland-CEO Thomas Abraham-James weitere Aufzeichnungen und Probenahmen durchgeführt werden. Alle Bohrkerne, die bereits beprobt wurden, wurden an Labors in Australien und Europa geschickt; die Ergebnisse werden voraussichtlich im vierten Quartal 2021 veröffentlicht.

Im Folgenden finden Sie eine Zusammenfassung der durchgeführten Bohrungen:

Prospect Holes Drilled Metres Drilled Geological target Miki 9 2,057 Magmatic sulphide Sortekap 3 833 Orogenic gold / magmatic sulphide Cascata 2 590 VMS / magmatic sulphide Eine regionale magnetische und radiometrische Untersuchung aus der Luft wurde ebenfalls von New Resolution Geophysics (NRG) aus Südafrika über den Großteil des Ryberg-Lizenzgebiets geflogen (Abbildung 10). Dabei handelt es sich um die erste regionale geophysikalische Untersuchung, die jemals bei Ryberg durchgeführt wurde. Sie wurde in Ost-West-Richtung in einem Abstand von 200 m geflogen und enthielt Infill-Linien in einem Abstand von 100 m bei den Miki- und Sortekap-Prospekten. Die Daten werden derzeit von ExploreGeo Pty Ltd in Perth interpretiert.

Vorgeschlagene Feldaktivitäten 2022 Das Unternehmen hat drei Bohrgeräte am Standort des Projekts Ryberg behalten, um die Wiederaufnahme der Aktivitäten im Jahr 2022 vorzubereiten. Es gibt auch Treibstoff vor Ort, so dass die Aktivitäten ohne ein Versorgungsschiff beginnen können. Aufgrund früherer Erfahrungen in der Region ist der Zugang im April möglich, und der Betriebsleiter des Unternehmens, Höskuldur Jónsson, prüft derzeit die Möglichkeiten der Mobilisierung und Unterbringung.

Zusätzliche Aktivitäten zur Ergänzung weiterer Bohrkampagnen werden in Betracht gezogen, sobald die Untersuchungsergebnisse der Saison 2021 vorliegen und die regionale geophysikalische Untersuchung interpretiert worden ist. Das Unternehmen beabsichtigt auch, zum Projekt Mestersvig zurückzukehren und die dort identifizierte Edelmetall-, Basen- und Seltene Erden-Mineralisierung in Verbindung mit einer weiteren Bewertung der historischen Mine Blyklippen weiter zu bewerten.

Im Auftrag des Vorstands.

Guy T Le Page, F.FIN., M.Aus.IMM. Executive Director

COMPETENT PERSONS STATEMENT

The information contained in this report relating to exploration results relates to information compiled or reviewed by Thomas Abraham-James, a full-time employee of Longland Resources Ltd. Mr. Abraham-James has a B.Sc. Hons (Geol) and is a Chartered Professional (CPGeo) and Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Abraham-James has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Joint Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Abraham-James consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, opinions, and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.

Annexure 1 - drill collar details for 2021 Ryberg drill-holes

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Length MIDD001 565,714 7,571,884 298m -80 215 210.0m MIDD002 565,840 7,571,990 312m -80 355 313.5m MIDD003 565,734 7,571,883 298m -80 215 217.0m MIDD004 565,715 7,571,897 299m -80 290 36.0m MIDD005 565,797 7,571,960 311m -70 285 381.0m MIDD006 565,728 7,571,889 298m -75 290 153.0m MIDD007 566,497 7,573,151 386m -70 290 278.0m MIDD008 566,880 7,573,889 567m -80 290 316.0m MIDD009 565,910 7,571,891 318m -90 000 152.0m SODD001 567,481 7,601,155 1,319m -80 355 287.0m SODD002 567,518 7,600,827 1,240m -85 095 342.0m SODD003 567,496 7,600,712 1,203m -70 290 204.0m CADD001 593,237 7,585,297 795m -70 290 407.0m CADD002 593,325 7,585,287 830m -70 290 183.0m All coordinates are displayed in WGS84 UTM Zone 25N

Annexure 2

JORC Code, 2012 Edition Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Cri- JORC Code Explanation Commentary te- ria Sam- Nature and quality of sampling * Sampling of CADD001, pli- (e.g., cut channels, random CADD002 & MIDD009 was ng chips, or specific specialised conducted using standard tec- industry standard measurement industry practices with hni- tools appropriate to the diamond drilling. Magnetic que- minerals under investigation, readings were taken using a s such as down hole gamma sondes, Reflex EZ-Trac and Reflex or handheld XRF instruments, Gyro Sprint-IQ downhole etc.). These examples should survey tool. not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Include reference to measures * Drill-holes CADD001 & taken to ensure sample CADD002 were angled to representivity and the obliquely intersect appropriate calibration of any lithologies of interest. measurement tools or systems MIDD009 was angled to used. intersect an electromagnetic target obliquely. Aspects of the determination of * Mineralisation in mineralisation that are drill-holes CADD001, CADD002 Material to the Public Report. & MIDD009 has not been In cases where 'industry quantitively determined and standard' work has been done is awaiting assay. The this would be relatively simple determination in this report (e.g., 'reverse circulation is qualitative, based on drilling was used to obtain 1 m visual observation made by samples from which 3 kg was the Competent Person who is a pulverised to produce a 30 g geologist on site. charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g., submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Dri- Drill type (e.g., core, reverse * Wireline diamond drilling lli- circulation, open-hole hammer, using a 56.5mm diameter drill ng rotary air blast, auger, bit and standard tube. The tec- Bangka, sonic, etc) and details core has not been orientated hni- (e.g., core diameter, triple or but has been surveyed using que- standard tube, depth of diamond either a Reflex EZ-Trac s tails, face-sampling bit or multi-shot or Reflex Gyro other type, whether core is Sprint-IQ tool. The drill rig oriented and if so, by what is a CDI 500 heli-portable method, etc.). fly rig operated by Cartwright Drilling Inc. Dri- Method of recording and * Drill core from CADD001 has ll assessing core and chip sample been geotechnically logged sam- recoveries and results with core recovery measured ple assessed. per drill core run (3m). re- Holes CADD002 & MIDD009 are co- yet to be logged. ve- ry Measures taken to maximise * The drill crew was notified sample recovery and ensure of the target depth and representative nature of the likelihood of intersecting samples. sulphides, accordingly they eased pressure on the drill bit from that depth onward to minimise the chance of core destruction. All drill core was then placed in trays with lids to ensure that no core was lost during transportation from the drill site to core logging facility. The drill core was then reconstructed into continuous runs on an angle iron cradle by the geologist. Depths were checked against depths indicated on the core blocks. Whether a relationship exists * Not applicable as no assays between sample recovery and have been conducted to date. grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Log- Whether core and chip samples *Drill core from CADD001 has gin- have been geologically and been geologically and g geotechnically logged to a geotechnically logged by a level of detail to support qualified geologist to a appropriate Mineral Resource level of detail that supports estimation, mining studies and appropriate Mineral Resource metallurgical studies. estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. CADD002 & MIDD009 are yet to be logged. Whether logging is qualitative * The logging is qualitative. or quantitative in nature. Core All drill core was (or costean, channel, etc.) photographed. photography. The total length and percentage * Drill-hole CADD001 has been of the relevant intersections logged in full. CADD002 & logged. MIDD009 are yet to be logged. Sub- If core, whether cut or sawn * Drill-hole CADD001 has been -sa- and whether quarter, half or cut in half using a diamond mp- all core taken. core saw blade. lin- g tec- hni- que- s and sam- ple pre- pa- ra- ti- on If non-core, whether riffled, * Not applicable as the tube sampled, rotary split, etc drill-hole is core. and whether sampled wet or dry. For all sample types, the * Not applicable as no nature, quality and sampling has been undertaken. appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. Quality control procedures * Not applicable as no adopted for all sub-sampling sampling has been undertaken. stages to maximise representivity of samples. Measures taken to ensure that * Not applicable as no the sampling is representative sampling has been undertaken. of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are * Not applicable as no appropriate to the grain size sampling has been undertaken. of the material being sampled. Qua- The nature, quality and * Not applicable as no li- appropriateness of the assaying assaying has occurred. ty and laboratory procedures used of and whether the technique is ass- considered partial or total. ay da- ta and la- bo- ra- to- ry tes- ts For geophysical tools, * Downhole magnetic readings spectrometers, handheld XRF were taken using a Reflex instruments, etc., the EZ-Trac. Readings were taken parameters used in determining every 3m at completion of the analysis including drilling, with the survey instrument make and model, beginning at bottom of hole reading times, calibrations and working up. The tool factors applied and their protruded beyond the drill derivation, etc. string by 3m to ensure no interference from the rods. The magnetic roll is 0 to 360 with an accuracy of ±0.35 . The magnetic range is 0 to 100,000 nT with an accuracy of ±50 nT. Nature of quality control * Not applicable as no procedures adopted (e.g., sampling or assaying has standards, blanks, duplicates, occurred. external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e., lack of bias) and precision have been established. Ve- The verification of significant * Alternative company ri- intersections by either geologists have verified the fi- independent or alternative findings of the on-site ca- company personnel. geologist. ti- on of sam- pli- ng and ass- ay- ing The use of twinned holes. * Not applicable as no twinned holes have been drilled. Documentation of primary data, * All logging data was data entry procedures, data entered into a computer on verification, data storage site, with daily backups (physical and electronic) taken and stored on hard protocols. drives and the cloud. Discuss any adjustment to assay * Not applicable as no data. assaying has occurred. Lo- Accuracy and quality of surveys * Drill-holes CADD001, ca- used to locate drill holes CADD002 & MIDD009 were ti- (collar and down-hole surveys), located using a handheld on trenches, mine workings and Garmin GPS with an accuracy of other locations used in Mineral of ±4m. da- Resource estimation. ta poi- nts Specification of the grid * UTM WGS84 Zone 25N. system used. Quality and adequacy of * Topographic information was topographic control. sourced from the Greenland Mapping Project (GIMP) digital elevation model (30m accuracy). Da- Data spacing for reporting of * Not applicable as the ta Exploration Results. drill-holes are targeting spa- specific geological and cin- electromagnetic targets. g and dis- tri- bu- ti- on Whether the data spacing, and * Not applicable as the distribution is sufficient to drill-holes are targeting establish the degree of specific geological and geological and grade continuity electromagnetic targets. appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Whether sample compositing has * Sample compositing has not been applied. been applied. Ori- Whether the orientation of * The strike and dip of ent- sampling achieves unbiased drill-holes CADD001 & CADD002 ati- sampling of possible structures were designed to intersect on and the extent to which this is lithological units at an of known, considering the deposit adjacent angle, not along da- type. strike. MIDD009 was designed ta to intersect an in electromagnetic target re- obliquely. Therefore, the la- sampling conducted by the ti- drill-hole is considered on unbiased. to geo- lo- gi- cal str- uc- tur- e If the relationship between the * There are no known biases drilling orientation and the caused by the orientation of orientation of key mineralised drill-holes CADD001, CADD02 & structures is considered to MIDD009. have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sam- The measures taken to ensure * The drill core is stored ple sample security. onboard the Company's charter se- vessel which is considered cu- highly secure. It is then ri- being transported to a secure ty storage facility in Portugal via sealed shipping container. Au- The results of any audits or * No audits or reviews have dit- reviews of sampling techniques been carried out at this s and data. time. or re- vie- ws

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Cr- JORC Code Commentary it- explanation er- ia Mi- Type, reference * The Ryberg Project is wholly within Mineral ne- name/number, Exploration Licences 2017/06 and 2019/38, ra- location and located on the east coast of Greenland. They l ownership are held 100% by Longland Resources Ltd, a te- including wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd. ne- agreements or me- material issues nt with third an- parties such as d joint ventures, la- partnerships, nd overriding te- royalties, nu- native title re interests, st- historical at- sites, us wilderness or national park and environmental settings. The security of * The tenure is secure and in good standing the tenure held at the time of writing. There are no known at the time of impediments. reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Ex- Acknowledgment * Previous work mentioned (2017 VTEM survey) pl- and appraisal of was planned and managed by Longland Resources or- exploration by Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd. at- other parties. * Historic rock-chip sampling was conducted io- by Platina Resources Ltd and University of n Leicester. do- ne by ot- he- r pa- rt- ie- s Ge- Deposit type, * Deposit types: Magmatic & VMS. * Geological ol- geological setting: The project area is located within og- setting and the North Atlantic Igneous Province (NAIP), a y style of Tertiary volcanic centre that covered an area mineralisation. of approximately 1.3 million km2 in continental flood basalts (6.6 million km3 in volume), making it one of the largest volcanic events in history. Volcanism is associated with the opening of the North Atlantic, and presence of a mantle plume (what is now the Icelandic hotspot). The project area represents an erosional interface where the flood basalts have been removed, revealing the basement geology beneath. The project area is adjacent to a triple junction (failed rift) and consists of Archaean orthogneiss, Tertiary gabbro/flood basalt, and Cretaceous-Tertiary sediments (rift valley basin). Approximately 70% of the geology within the sedimentary basin has been intruded by Tertiary sills that are feeders to the overlying plateau basalts. There are also feeder dykes and layered mafic intrusions - it is likely that there is also a large ultramafic body present at depth, evidence for this is in the form of ultramafic xenoliths brought to surface by magma conduits. * Style of mineralisation: magmatic copper and nickel sulphides with appreciable cobalt, palladium and gold. Dr- A summary of all * Refer to Annex 1. il- information l material to the ho- understanding of le the exploration In- results fo- including a rm- tabulation of at- the following io- information for n all Material drill holes: - easting and northing of the drill hole collar - elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar - dip and azimuth of the hole - down hole length and interception depth - hole length. If the exclusion * This is not the case. of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Da- In reporting * Not applicable as no assays have been ta Exploration reported. ag- Results, gr- weighting eg- averaging at- techniques, io- maximum and/or n minimum grade me- truncations th- (e.g., cutting od- of high grades) s and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. The assumptions * Not applicable as no assays have been used for any reported. reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Re- - These * The geometry of the mineralisation with la- relationships respect to the drill-hole angle is not known. ti- are particularly All reported lengths are in reference to on- important in the down-hole length, true width not known. sh- reporting of ip Exploration be- Results. - If tw- the geometry of ee- the n mineralisation mi- with respect to ne- the drill hole ra- angle is known, li- its nature sa- should be ti- reported. - If on it is not known wi- and only the dt- down hole hs lengths are an- reported, there d should be a in- clear statement te- to this effect rc- (e.g., 'down ep- hole length, t true width not le- known'). ng- th- s Di- Appropriate maps * Refer to Figures 2, 7 & 8. ag- and sections ra- (with scales) ms and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Ba- Where * Not applicable as no assays have been la- comprehensive reported. nc- reporting of all ed Exploration re- Results is not po- practicable, rt- representative in- reporting of g both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Ot- Other * Previous exploration results are detailed he- exploration in: Conico Ltd press release on the 11th of r data, if December 2020, entitled 'EM Survey Reveals su- meaningful and Highly Prospective Chonolith at Ryberg'. bs- material, should Conico Ltd press release on the 29th of July ta- be reported 2020, entitled 'Conico to acquire East nt- including (but Greenland projects via acquisition of iv- not limited to): Longland Resources'. Holwell et al, e geological Mineralium Deposita, 2012, 47:3-21. ex- observations; pl- geophysical or- survey results; at- geochemical io- survey results; n bulk samples - da- size and method ta of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Fu- The nature and * Diamond drilling testing for lateral rt- scale of planned extensions of mineralisation, and large-scale he- further work step-out drilling. r (e.g., tests for wo- lateral rk extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling). Diagrams clearly * Refer to Figures 2, 8, 9 & 10. highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:

Datei: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=5b88a4b26294e2c19e8b1a500838699a Dateibeschreibung: MASSIVSULFID-LINSEN AUF CASCATA PROSPECT DURCHTEUFT

24.09.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Conico Ltd.

6000 Perth Australien Internet: www.conico.com.au EQS News ID: 1235753

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

1235753 24.09.2021

°