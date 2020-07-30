DGAP-News: Leonteq gibt neue Partnerschaft mit Banque Internationale à Luxembourg bekannt (deutsch)

Leonteq gibt neue Partnerschaft mit Banque Internationale à Luxembourg bekannt

MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ GIBT NEUE PARTNERSCHAFT MIT BANQUE INTERNATIONALE À LUXEMBOURG BEKANNT

Zürich, 30. Juli 2020

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) hat mit Banque Internationale à Luxembourg eine Partnerschaft für die Herstellung und den Vertrieb von strukturierten Anlageprodukten vereinbart.

Leonteq und Banque Internationale à Luxembourg SA (BIL) sind eine Zusammenarbeit für die Emission und den Vertrieb von strukturierten Anlageprodukten eingegangen. Dabei wird sich BIL der Technologieplattform von Leonteq für White-Label-Emittenten anschliessen und die Expertise von Leonteq für die Herstellung und den Vertrieb strukturierter Produkte nutzen. Im Rahmen der Zusammenarbeit wird Leonteq BIL eine breite Palette von Dienstleistungen entlang der gesamten Wertschöpfungskette anbieten, einschliesslich Vertrieb, Produktstrukturierung und Emission.

In diesem Zusammenhang wird BIL für den Vertrieb ihrer strukturierten Anlageprodukte an ihre eigenen Kunden verantwortlich sein, während Leonteq ein internationales Vertriebsmandat erhalten hat, das BIL Zugang zu einer breiten Basis qualifizierter Anleger in Europa und Asien verschafft. Die ersten strukturierten Anlageprodukte von BIL werden voraussichtlich im zweiten Halbjahr 2020 auf der Plattform von Leonteq verfügbar sein.

Marcel Leyers, CEO der Banque International à Luxembourg: «Die Zusammenarbeit mit Leonteq ermöglicht es uns, eigene strukturierte Produkte in automatisierter und sehr effizienter Form anzubieten und damit unser Leistungsangebot für unsere Kunden substanziell zu verbessern. Zudem wird uns das grosse Vertriebsnetz von Leonteq dabei helfen, unsere Reichweite zu erhöhen und unseren Bekanntheitsgrad in Schlüsselmärkten weltweit weiter zu stärken.»

Lukas Ruflin, CEO von Leonteq: «Wir freuen uns sehr über die Partnerschaft mit der Banque Internationale à Luxembourg, einem Hauptakteur des Finanzplatzes Luxemburg mit internationalem Renommee. Durch die Zusammenarbeit werden unsere Kunden Zugang zu einer umfassenden Auswahl an strukturierten Anlageprodukten erhalten, die gemäss den Schweizerischen und Europäischen Prospektrichtlinien emittiert werden.»

Die 1856 gegründete BIL, die älteste Universalbank im Grossherzogtum, hat in den wichtigsten Entwicklungsphasen der luxemburgischen Wirtschaft stets eine aktive Rolle gespielt. Heute ist sie in den Bereichen Corporate, Private und Retail Banking sowie im Kapitalmarktgeschäft tätig. Mit mehr als 2'000 Mitarbeitenden ist BIL in den Finanzzentren von Luxemburg, der Schweiz, Dänemark, Dubai und China vertreten. Die verwalteten Vermögen belaufen sich auf EUR 43.5 Milliarden, und die Bank verfügt über langfristige Emittenten-Ratings von A- von Standard and Poor's und A2 von Moody's.

KONTAKT Media Relations +41 58 800 1844 media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations +41 58 800 1855 investorrelations@leonteq.com

LEONTEQ Leonteq AG ist ein Schweizer Unternehmen der Finanz- und Technologiebranche mit einem Fokus auf strukturierte Produkte. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften bei der Produktion von kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 10 Ländern präsent, welche über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert. www.leonteq.com

