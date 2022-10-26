GGTech to Host TFT Dragonlands Championship, the Worldwide Teamfight Tactics Competition

The TFT Dragonlands Championship marks the first time a european company organizes a global championship for Riot Games

The tournament will take place from 18-20 November and will be streamed online from GGTech's production studios in Alicante, Spain.

There will be 32 top players from 8 different regions competing for a total prize pool of $456,000.

The Teamfight Tactics Dragonlands Championship, Riot Games' strategy game competition, kicks off on 18-20 November with 32 of the world's top players from 8 different regions taking part: EMEA, China, North America, Korea, Brazil, Latin America, Japan and Oceania.

The tournament will be organized by the Spanish company GGTech, and will include a qualification phase on Friday and Saturday. A checkmate format will be used for Sunday's TFT Dragonlands Championship Grand Final. To claim the title of champion, participants must score 18 points and win one more round.

Players will compete for a prize pool of $456,000, with $150,000 for the winner, $75,000 for the runner-up and $25,000 for the third-place finisher.

The broadcast of the event will take place at GGTech's production studios in Alicante, Spain. The global production team will stream the event live online on a stage inspired by the latest set of the game, the Dragons.

As in the previous TFT season, GGTech will also host the Western Last Chance Qualifier the weekend before the Global Championship, on Saturday 12 November. Two players from each of the participating regions (LATAM, Brazil, EMEA and North America) will battle it out for the last two spots in the TFT Dragonlands Championship.

This is not the first collaboration between GGTech and Riot Games, as the company has already organised events such as the Rising Legends competitive circuit, the largest in EMEA. With the organisation of the TFT Dragonlands Championship, GGTech demonstrates its ability to organise, host and produce global events.

Riot Games and TFT are partnering together with GGTech to further enhance the gaming experience for both players and spectators, as with TFT LVLUP, a cutting-edge professional and amateur ladder circuit in Spain.

Press contact: GGTECH ENTERTAINMENT Fernando Mele fmele@ggtech.esTel: +34 600 559 129