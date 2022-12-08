AdventskalenderAppBlogHilfe
EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

EQS Group · Uhr

EQS Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

08.12.2022 / 19:30 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 08 December 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 10,175,111 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 1 November 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 5,799,248 1,018,220 3,357,643
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 474.30 474.30 474.30
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 464.75 464.85 464.80
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 468.9998 469.1328 469.1895

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goldman Sachs International (Intermediary code: GSILGB2XXXX) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 468.9998 5,799,248
Cboe (UK)/BXE 469.1328 1,018,220
Cboe (UK)/CXE 469.1895 3,357,643

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1322J_1-2022-12-8.pdf

  

The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

 

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

 

Publication of total number of voting rights 

1. Information on the issuer 

BP p.l.c. 

1 St. James's Square 

London 

SW1Y 4PD 

UK 

 

2. Type of capital measure 

 

   Type of capital measure  Status at / date of effectiveness 
   Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)   
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)  08 December 2022

 

3. New total number of voting rights: 

 

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 18,106,703,650
No. Preference shares of £1 each  12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury  1,028,866,811
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):  19,140,652,961

 

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

 

 

