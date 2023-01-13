Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 6 January 2023 to 12 January 2023
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 6 January 2023 to 12 January 2023
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated volume
Weighted
Market (MIC
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
06/01/2023
FR0013230612
4,000
24.5912
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
09/01/2023
FR0013230612
3,886
24.7347
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
10/01/2023
FR0013230612
2,000
24.5762
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
11/01/2023
FR0013230612
2,000
24.5899
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
12/01/2023
FR0013230612
1,829
24.5505
XPAR
TOTAL
13,715
24.6240
Tikehau Capital