Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 6 January 2023 to 12 January 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 6 January 2023 to 12 January 2023

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

06/01/2023

FR0013230612

4,000

24.5912

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

09/01/2023

FR0013230612

3,886

24.7347

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

10/01/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

24.5762

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

11/01/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

24.5899

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

12/01/2023

FR0013230612

1,829

24.5505

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

13,715

24.6240

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005318/en/

Tikehau Capital

