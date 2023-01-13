Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 6 January 2023 to 12 January 2023

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 6 January 2023 to 12 January 2023 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number of

shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market (MIC

Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 06/01/2023 FR0013230612 4,000 24.5912 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 09/01/2023 FR0013230612 3,886 24.7347 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 10/01/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 24.5762 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 11/01/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 24.5899 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 12/01/2023 FR0013230612 1,829 24.5505 XPAR TOTAL 13,715 24.6240

