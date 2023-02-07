AppBlogHilfe
Oncodesign Precision Medicine: Publication of the 2023 Financial Calendar

Business Wire

Regulatory News:

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM) (ISIN : FR001400CM63 ; Mnémonique : ALOPM) (Paris:ALOPM), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine for the treatment of resistant and metastatic cancers, today publishes its indicative financial calendar for 2023.

Event

Date*

2022 Annual Results

April 4, 2023

Annual General Meeting

May 30, 2023

2023 First Half Results

September 19, 2023

*subject to modification. Publication after financial market close.

About Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM)

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM), the result of the transfer of Oncodesign's Biotech and AI activities, is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine to treat resistant and metastatic cancers.

OPM's innovative technologies are (i) OncoSNIPER for the selection of therapeutic targets using artificial intelligence; (ii) Nanocyclix® for the design and selection of macrocyclic small molecule kinase inhibitors and (iii) Theranostics for the design and selection of radiolabeled biological molecules for systemic radiotherapy.

From these technologies, OPM has built a portfolio of therapeutic products. Two drug candidates based on the Nanocyclix technology have completed regulatory filing, one in partnership with SERVIER (exercise of the exclusive worldwide license option) to treat Parkinson's disease and ODS 101 with OPM for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases. Finally, OPM is also collaborating with Servier to discover new therapeutic targets for the treatment of pancreatic adenocarcinoma based on its OncoSNIPER technology. In addition, OPM is seeking a partner for Florepizol, a radiotracer specific to the mutated EGFR target, which has successfully completed Phase 1. Two projects are in early partnership phase with TIUM BIO (pulmonary fibrosis) and SEngine in oncology. Finally, OPM has a significant portfolio of early stage projects with Nanocyclix® and Theranostics in oncology. With this portfolio of molecules and diversified therapeutic targets, OPM's mission is to discover effective therapies to treat resistant and advanced cancers. Based in Dijon, at the heart of the university and hospital cluster, OPM has 25 employees.

More information: oncodesign.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005991/en/

OPM
Philippe Genne
Chairman and CEO
Phone: +33 (0)3 80 78 82 60
investisseurs@oncodesign.com

NewCap
Investor Relations
Mathilde Bohin / Alban Dufumier
Phone: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 95
oncodesign@newcap.eu

NewCap
Media Relations
Arthur Rouillé
Phone: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 15
oncodesign@newcap.eu

