FlexTrade Hires Senior Sell-Side OMS Specialist to Drive Growth in EMEA Region

Rajiv Shah joins FlexTrade's London office to expand market adoption of the FlexOMS solution

FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset order and execution management systems, announces the appointment of Rajiv Shah as Head of Sales in EMEA for its sell-side OEMS, FlexOMS.

FlexOMS, the flagship OMS platform within FlexTrade's suite of sell-side solutions, is designed to boost trading efficiency by simplifying the complexities of today's trading workflows. The open-architecture trading solution supports high-touch and low-touch businesses by providing a unified multi-asset platform across cash, program trading, futures & options, ETF, swaps, fixed income, and foreign exchange workflows.

In this newly created role, Rajiv will drive FlexTrade's business strategy and growth of the solutions to trading desks within EMEA. Rajiv brings over 30 years of experience in financial technology with a proven track record in designing and executing sales and business growth strategies across the front and middle-office trading space within enterprise-grade software firms. This has most recently included organizations such as Cosaic, where he was Global Head of Sales and, in several senior leadership roles during 20 years at Fidessa, including most notably, Head of Sales and Account Management of the EMEA business across all Fidessa products and services.

Rajiv Kedia, Principal & Associate Founder at FlexTrade, noted: "For over 25 years FlexTrade has led the way in delivering innovative OEMS solutions to the buy and sell side communities. We feel that FlexOMS's powerful and unique combination of innovative, open, and scalable technology underpinned by FlexTrade's tailored white glove service experience and domain expertise addresses a big need in the EMEA sell-side landscape.

We are already seeing great growth and interest and are investing heavily in this market. A key component of executing our growth strategy for the solution and business in EMEA is ensuring we have the best people in place. With his long-proven track record, there is no one better than Rajiv Shah to help us move forward."

Rajiv Shah, Head of Sales, Sell-Side Solutions, FlexTrade EMEA, stated: "In today's constantly changing landscape, the sell side must work with an OMS technology partner whom they can trust and deliver an open approach to innovation. Choosing the correct solutions provider to deliver on these requirements is paramount to supporting their clients' businesses and navigating an increasingly competitive marketplace.

It's an exciting time to join FlexTrade. From a business perspective, the firm has a demonstrable track record in creating and growing long-standing customer relationships through first-class support and a client-first approach. Alongside this, the advanced capabilities of FlexOMS make it one of the most compelling offerings available within the OEMS space. "

About FlexTrade Systems Sell-Side Trading Solutions: FlexTrade Systems is a global financial technology firm that aims to boost trading efficiency by simplifying the complexities of today's trading workflows by providing a unified, open-architecture multi-asset sell-side trading platform. FlexTrade achieves this by underpinning cutting-edge, API-rich technology with highly-specialized service and support for high touch and low touch businesses across cash, program trading, futures & options, ETF, swaps, and foreign exchange workflows. Whether the focus is market-making, agency, retail, or proprietary trading desks, FlexTrade can enhance straight-through processing for the complete order management lifecycle from order receipt and trading to middle and back-office workflows in a single modular technology platform.

