ESI Group Press Release Market

Regulatory News:

In response to recent press rumors, ESI Group (Paris:ESI) indicates that, following receipt of indicative non-binding proposals, it is currently holding preliminary discussions with certain third parties regarding a possible acquisition of the company.

The company remains fully confident and mobilized to deliver on the "OneESI 2024 - Focus to Grow" plan and there can be no certainty at this stage that these preliminary discussions will result in any agreement or transaction.

ESI Group will communicate on material developments, if any, in due course and according to regulatory requirements.

About ESI Group

Founded in 1973, ESI Group envisions a world where Industry commits to bold outcomes, addressing high stakes concerns - environmental impact, safety & comfort for consumers and workers, and adaptable and sustainable business models. ESI provides reliable and customized solutions anchored on predictive physics modeling and virtual prototyping expertise to allow industries to make the right decisions at the right time while managing their complexity. Acting principally in automotive & land transportation, aerospace, defense & naval, and heavy industry, ESI is present in more than 18 countries, employs 1000 people around the world, and reported 2022 sales of ¬130 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

https://www.esi-group.com/company/who-we-are

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005456/en/

ESI - Shareholder Relations Florence Barré investors@esi-group.com+33 1 49 78 28 28

orson. - Press & Shareholder Relations Gaël Durand-Perdriel gael.durand-perdriel@orson.ai+33 7 85 63 63 19