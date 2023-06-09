AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 2 June to 8 June 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 2 June to 8 June 2023

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

02/06/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

23.7126

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

05/06/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

23.8425

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

06/06/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

23.9736

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

07/06/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

24.0135

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

08/06/2023

FR0013230612

9,275

23.9979

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

17,275

23.9459

 

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230609005174/en/

Tikehau Capital

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
TIKEH­­AU CA­­P. S.­­C.A. ­­EO 12­­

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Deutsche Börse

    Sinn und Unsinn des Feiertagshandels

     · Uhr · onvista
  2. Knickt die SEC bald ein?

    Binance im Kreuzfeuer: Was der SEC-Angriff über den Zustand des Kryptomarktes aussagt

     · Uhr · BTC-ECHO
  3. Dax Vorbörse

    Schwächerer Handelsauftakt erwartet - Airbus im Fokus

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden