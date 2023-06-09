Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 2 June to 8 June 2023
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 2 June to 8 June 2023
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
Weighted average price per day
Market (MIC Code)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
02/06/2023
FR0013230612
2,000
23.7126
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
05/06/2023
FR0013230612
2,000
23.8425
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
06/06/2023
FR0013230612
2,000
23.9736
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
07/06/2023
FR0013230612
2,000
24.0135
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
08/06/2023
FR0013230612
9,275
23.9979
XPAR
TOTAL
17,275
23.9459
Tikehau Capital