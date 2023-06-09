Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 2 June to 8 June 2023

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 2 June to 8 June 2023 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 02/06/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 23.7126 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 05/06/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 23.8425 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 06/06/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 23.9736 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 07/06/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 24.0135 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 08/06/2023 FR0013230612 9,275 23.9979 XPAR TOTAL 17,275 23.9459

