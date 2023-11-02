ESI Group: Termination of the Liquidity Contract

Regulatory News:

On 30 October 2023, ESI GROUP's (Paris:ESI) liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial was terminated.

At that date, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:

2,200 shares

202,459.27 ¬

At the time of the last half-yearly balance sheet on 30 June 2023, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:

2,525 shares

154,514.77 ¬

