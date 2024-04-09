Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von First Berlin Equity Researc...

AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Media and Games Invest SE

Company Name: Media and Games Invest SE
ISIN: SE0018538068

Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: Kaufen
from: 09.04.2024
Target price: EUR3,80
Target price on sight of: 12 Monate
Last rating change: -
Analyst: Ellis Acklin

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Media and Games
Invest SE (ISIN: SE0018538068) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin
bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 3,60 auf EUR
3,80.
 
Zusammenfassung:
MGI wird eine Partnerschaft mit Google Cloud eingehen, um seine Marktplätze
auf einer einzigen Cloud-Plattform zu konsolidieren. Die Zusammenführung
der Cloud-Infrastruktur zu einem einheitlichen Technologiepaket wird die
Entwicklungsagilität steigern und MGI erhebliche Kosteneinsparungen
bringen. Die Migration ist im Gange und soll 2025 weitgehend abgeschlossen
sein. Darüber hinaus kann das KI-Team von MGI die KI-Toolbox des
Tech-Giganten nutzen, um die Entwicklungs- und Markeinführungszeiten seiner
KI-gesteuerten Produkte (Moments.AI, ATOM) zu beschleunigen und
gleichzeitig die Zahl der Mitarbeiter in Grenzen zu halten. Unser
aktualisiertes DCF-Modell berücksichtigt die angekündigten
Kosteneinsparungen in Höhe von EUR20 Mio. und ergibt ein Kursziel von EUR3,80
(zuvor: EUR3,60). Wir stufen MGI mit Kaufen ein und betrachten die
Kooperation als strategischen Gewinn, der mittel- und langfristig zu einer
höheren operativen Effizienz führen wird.
 
First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Media and
Games Invest SE (ISIN: SE0018538068). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his
BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 3.60 to EUR 3.80.
 
Abstract:
MGI will partner with Google Cloud to consolidate its marketplaces into a
single cloud platform. Streamlining the cloud infrastructure into a unified
technology stack will boost developmental agility and yield material cost
savings for MGI. Migration is underway and should be largely completed in
2025. Moreover, MGI's AI team can leverage the tech giant's AI-toolbox to
accelerate development and roll-out times of its AI-driven products
(Moments.AI, ATOM), while keeping headcount in check. Our updated DCF model
now factors in the announced EUR20m cost savings and points to a EUR3.8 TP
(old: EUR3.6). We are Buy-rated on MGI and view the deal as a strategic win
that stands to spur greater operating efficiency over the mid- and
long-term.
 
Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses
siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/29355.pdf

Contact for questions
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.
The result of this research does not constitute investment advice
or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

