Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG (von First Berlin Equity Research Gmb...

Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Company Name: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76

Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: Buy
from: 16.04.2024
Target price: EUR54,00
Target price on sight of: 12 months
Last rating change: -
Analyst: Simon Scholes, CFA

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Deutsche
Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY
rating and increased the price target from EUR 46.00 to EUR 54.00.
 
Abstract:
DRAG has raised its 2024 guidance. Management is now looking for revenue of
EUR210m-EUR230m (previously: EUR175m-EUR195m) and EBITDA of EUR160m-EUR180m
(previously: EUR130m- EUR145m). The guidance upgrade is based on strong volume
from existing wells and expansion of the drilling programme. The wells
which came on stream in late 2023 have maintained high output levels into
the new year and Q1/24 production was 14% above budget. DRAG is now guiding
towards full-year production of 14,700-15,700 barrels of oil equivalent per
day (boepd). The mid-point of this guidance is 20% above last year's
production figure of 12,700 boepd and is all the more spectacular when one
considers that the Utah transaction at the end of 2023 entailed the
disposal of assets which generated 10% of last year's production. Higher
than expected cashflows so far this year have prompted management to add 6
to 7 wells to the original 2024 drilling schedule. DRAG is now guiding
towards 2024 investment volume of EUR145m-EUR165m (previously: EUR110m), but
despite the hefty rise in production, we still expect net gearing to fall
this year. The upward revision to DRAG's sales and EBITDA guidance is based
solely on volume. Management's 2024 oil price assumption is unchanged at
USD75/bbl and the gas price assumption is now USD2/MMBtu (previously:
USD3/MMBtu). The oil price has averaged USD78/bbl so far this year.
Clearly, if the oil price remains at its current level of USD85/bbl, there
could be further upside to 2024 guidance. We have moved our forecasts into
line with 2024 guidance and also reworked our medium term numbers to
reflect DRAG's capacity to shoulder a substantial drilling programme
without overstretching its balance sheet. DRAG will publish first 2025
guidance in the annual report on 23 April. On the basis of current
commodity strips, we believe that DRAG is capable of sustaining revenue
above EUR200m in the mid-term, while reducing net gearing. We maintain our
Buy recommendation and raise the price target to EUR54.00 (previously:
EUR46.0).
 
First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Deutsche Rohstoff
AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt
seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 46,00 auf EUR 54,00.
 
Zusammenfassung:
Die DRAG hat ihre Prognose für 2024 angehoben. Das Management rechnet nun

mit einem Umsatz von EUR210 Mio. bis EUR230 Mio. (bisher: EUR 175 Mio. bis EUR195

Mio.) und einem EBITDA von EUR160 Mio. bis EUR180 Mio. (bisher: EUR130 Mio. bis
EUR145 Mio.). Die Anhebung der Prognose basiert auf dem starken Volumen der
bestehenden Bohrungen und der Ausweitung des Bohrprogramms. Die Ende 2023
in Betrieb genommenen Bohrungen haben auch im neuen Jahr ein hohes
Produktionsniveau aufrechterhalten, und die Produktion in Q1/24 lag 14%
über dem Budget. Die DRAG geht nun von einer Gesamtjahresproduktion von
14.700-15.700 Barrel Öläquivalent pro Tag (boepd) aus. Die Mitte dieser
Prognose liegt 20 % über der letztjährigen Produktion von 12.700 boepd und
ist umso spektakulärer, wenn man bedenkt, dass mit der Utah-Transaktion
Ende 2023 Vermögenswerte veräußert wurden, die 10 % der letztjährigen
Produktion ausmachten. Höhere als erwartete Cashflows in diesem Jahr haben
das Management veranlasst, den ursprünglichen Bohrplan für 2024 um 6 bis 7
Bohrungen zu erweitern. Die DRAG rechnet nun für 2024 mit einem
Investitionsvolumen von EUR145 Mio. bis EUR165 Mio. (bisher: EUR110 Mio.), aber
trotz des starken Produktionsanstiegs erwarten wir, dass der
Nettoverschuldungsgrad in diesem Jahr noch sinken wird. Die Anpassung der
Umsatz- und EBITDA-Prognose nach oben basiert ausschließlich auf dem
Volumen. Das Management geht für 2024 unverändert von einem Ölpreis von
USD75/bbl und einem Gaspreis von USD2/MMBtu aus (vorher: USD3 MMBtu). In
diesem Jahr lag der Ölpreis bisher im Durchschnitt bei 78 USD/bbl. Bleibt
der Rohstoffpreis auf dem derzeitigen Niveau von 85 USD/bbl, könnte die
Guidance für 2024 weiter nach oben korrigiert werden. Wir haben unsere
eigenen Prognosen mit der Guidance für 2024 in Einklang gebracht und auch
unsere mittelfristigen Zahlen überarbeitet, um die Fähigkeit DRAGs
widerzuspiegeln, ein umfangreiches Bohrprogramm zu schultern, ohne seine
Bilanz zu überlasten. Die DRAG wird ihre erste Guidance für 2025 im
Jahresbericht am 23. April veröffentlichen. Auf der Grundlage der aktuellen
Rohstoffpreise gehen wir davon aus, dass die DRAG in der Lage ist,
mittelfristig nachhaltig einen Umsatz von über EUR200 Mio. zu erzielen und
gleichzeitig den Verschuldungsgrad weiter zu senken. Wir behalten unsere
Kaufempfehlung bei und erhöhen das Kursziel auf EUR54,00 (bisher: EUR46,00).
 
Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/29435.pdf

Contact for questions
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.
The result of this research does not constitute investment advice
or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

