Tineco Opens Its First Pop-up Store in Paris and Unveils Its Latest Innovation

Business Wire · Uhr

Join us from June 7th to 9th, 2024 at 24 Rue Beaubourg 75003 Paris

Tineco, a global leader in smart cleaning and home appliance innovation, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its first-ever Pop-up Store in Paris. This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone for the brand, offering Parisians an exclusive immersion into the Tineco universe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240521259626/en/

Join us from June 7th to 9th, 2024 at 24 Rue Beaubourg 75003 Paris (Photo: Business Wire)

A Haven for Technology Enthusiasts in the Heart of Paris

Nestled in the heart of Paris, this pop-up store serves as the new must-visit destination for technology and innovation aficionados. Visitors will have the opportunity to discover and experience Tineco's comprehensive range of products, including the latest cutting-edge innovations, within a welcoming and inviting environment.

Expert Guidance and Cleaning Tips at 24 Rue Beaubourg

A team of knowledgeable Tineco experts will be on hand at the store located at 24 Rue Beaubourg 75003 Paris to address any questions, provide personalized recommendations based on individual needs, and share their most effective cleaning tips. Don't miss this unique chance to delve into the revolutionary world of Tineco!

Exclusive Offers and Exciting Contests

As a privileged visitor to the Tineco Pop-up Store, you'll gain access to exclusive offers and promotions on a selection of products. Seize this opportunity to equip yourself with the best in cleaning technology at remarkable prices. Additionally, engaging contests will be held throughout the event, with numerous surprises to uncover.

Mark Your Calendars

  • Dates: Friday, June 7th to Sunday, June 9th, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM
  • Location: 24 Rue Beaubourg 75003 Paris

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240521259626/en/

Chris.lxg@tineco.com

