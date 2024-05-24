AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
AM Best to Highlight Evolving Trends Impacting Europe Insurers, Reinsurers at Milan Briefing

Business Wire · Uhr

AM Best will present its latest observed trends in the global reinsurance industry, as well as outline the latest Italy market segment outlook and provide updates related to the IFRS 17 accounting standard in a market briefing on 12 June 2024 in Milan, Italy.

The market briefing will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (CEST) in the Westin Palace Milan, during which senior AM Best analytical leaders will discuss leading issues facing European insurers and reinsurers. Topics will include the 1 April reinsurance renewals and other perspectives on the current reinsurance market, along with the effects of the poly/permacrisis on the insurance market. The factors and decisions leading to companies initiating the credit rating process also will be discussed during the briefing. Presentations will be delivered in Italian, except for the global reinsurance session, which will be in English.

Registration begins at 10:00 a.m. (CEST) with welcome remarks at 10:30 a.m. (CEST). There is no cost to register for the briefing, and a networking lunch will be provided following its conclusion. To register, please visit https://www.ambest.com/conference/IMBMilan2024/index.html.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2024 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates.ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240524961531/en/

Edem Kuenyehia
Director, Market Development &
Communications
+44 20 7397 0280
edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com

