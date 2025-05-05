Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG (von First Berlin Equity Research Gmb...

Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG - from First Berlin Equity Research
GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Deutsche Rohstoff AG

     Company Name:                Deutsche Rohstoff AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A0XYG76

     Reason for the research:     2024 annual report
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        05.05.2025
     Target price:                EUR43
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Simon Scholes

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Deutsche
Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY
rating and increased the price target from EUR 40.00 to EUR 43.00.

Abstract:
DRAG's annual report, published on 23 April, confirms the preliminary 2024
numbers published on 5 March. The Management Board is proposing a dividend
of EUR2.00, 14% above our forecast and the 2023 dividend (both EUR1.75). The
Supervisory Board has approved a EUR4m share buyback, the same amount as was
bought back in 2024. At the closing share price on 2 May, EUR4m would enable
DRAG to buy back 2.4% of the share capital. In April 2025, the oil price
(West Texas Intermediate) averaged USD63.08/bbl compared with USD76.63/bbl
in 2024. Management has reduced 2025 planned CAPEX from EUR100m-EUR110m to
EUR90m-EUR100m and is now basing this year's sales and EBITDA guidance on an oil
price of USD60/bbl (previously: USD75/bbl). DRAG's new 2025 CAPEX guidance
and oil price assumption are respectively 9.5% and 20% below the previous
numbers. Despite this, the midpoint of DRAG's new 2025 sales guidance is
only 5.3% lower. This is because the 2025 gas price assumption (gas
accounted for 24% of 2024 production) is now 50% higher and ca. one third of
2025 oil production is hedged at ca. USD70. In our model, a slight reduction
in our valuation of DRAG's U.S. oil and gas activities is more than
compensated for by the 17% rise in the share price of Almonty (in which DRAG
has an 11% stake) since our most recent note of 14 April. In our valuation
model, the after-tax value of the investment in Almonty now accounts for 19%
of our estimate of DRAG's enterprise value. We maintain our Buy
recommendation, but raise the price target to EUR43 (previously: EUR40).

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Deutsche Rohstoff AG
(ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine
BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 40,00 auf EUR 43,00.

Zusammenfassung:
Der am 23. April veröffentlichte Geschäftsbericht der DRAG bestätigt die am
5. März veröffentlichten vorläufigen Zahlen für 2024. Der Vorstand schlägt
eine Dividende von EUR2,00 vor, die 14 % über unserer Prognose und der
Dividende für 2023 (jeweils EUR1,75) liegt. Der Aufsichtsrat hat einen
Aktienrückkauf in Höhe von EUR4 Mio. genehmigt, was dem Betrag entspricht, der
im Jahr 2024 zurückgekauft wurde. Beim Schlusskurs vom 2. Mai würde die DRAG
mit EUR4 Mio. 2,4 % des Grundkapitals zurückkaufen können. Im April 2025 lag
der Ölpreis (West Texas Intermediate) bei durchschnittlich USD63,08/bbl
gegenüber USD76,63/bbl im Jahr 2024. Das Management hat die für 2025

geplanten Investitionen von EUR100 Mio. bis EUR110 Mio. auf EUR90 Mio. bis EUR100

Mio. gesenkt und geht nun bei der Umsatz- und EBITDA-Guidance für dieses
Jahr von einem Ölpreis von USD60/bbl aus (vorher: USD75 /bbl). Die neue
CAPEX-Prognose für 2025 und die Ölpreisannahme der DRAG liegen 9,5 % bzw. 20
% unter den bisherigen Zahlen. Trotzdem liegt der Mittelwert der neuen
Umsatzprognose 2025 der DRAG nur um 5,3 % niedriger. Dies ist darauf
zurückzuführen, dass die Gaspreisannahme für 2025 (Gas macht 24 % der
Produktion von 2024 aus) nun um 50 % höher liegt und ca. ein Drittel der
Ölproduktion von 2025 bei ca. USD 70/bbl abgesichert ist. In unserem Modell
wird ein leichter Rückgang unserer Bewertung der US-amerikanischen Öl- und
Gasaktivitäten der DRAG durch den Anstieg des Aktienkurses von Almonty (an
dem die DRAG mit 11% beteiligt ist) um 17% seit unserer letzten Studie vom
14. April mehr als ausgeglichen. In unserem Bewertungsmodell macht der
Nachsteuerwert der Almonty-Beteiligung inzwischen 19 % des von uns
geschätzten Unternehmenswerts der DRAG aus. Wir behalten unsere
Kaufempfehlung bei, erhöhen aber das Kursziel auf EUR43 (bisher: EUR40).

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.


You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32416.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

