Arkema: Statement about the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of Voting Right (including shares held by the Company)

Total number of Voting Right (excluding shares held by the Company)

 

April 30, 2025

 

76,060,831

95,125,735 

94,593,577

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250512610054/en/

Arkema

Arkema
ARKEMA ADR/1 EO 10

