TotalEnergies SE: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) :

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meetings

November 30, 2022

2,619,131,285

2,690,846,033

A total number of 2,809,052,739 voting rights are attached to the 2,619,131,285 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

  • 118,206,706 voting rights attached to the 118,206,706 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005198/en/

TotalEnergies SE

