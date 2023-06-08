AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Arkema: Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of Voting Right (including shares held by the Company)

Total number of Voting Right (excluding shares held by the Company)

May 31, 2023

75,043,514

92,905,337

92,467,709

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005396/en/

Arkema

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Arkema
ARKEM­­A ADR­­/1 EO­­ 10

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Deutsche Börse

    Sinn und Unsinn des Feiertagshandels

     · Uhr · onvista
  2. Börse am Morgen

    Dax scheitert an 16.000-Punkte-Marke – Norwegen und der Wasserstoff – Rheinmetall liefert weiter

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. DAX Tagesrückblick

    Achterbahnfahrt zur Wochenmitte

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden