TotalEnergies SE: Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date

Total number of

shares

Number of voting rights exercisable at

Shareholders' meeting

June 30, 2023

2,498,264,179

2,429,759,177

A total number of 2,498,264,179 voting rights are attached to the 2,498,264,179 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

  • 68,505,002 voting rights attached to the 68,505,002 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230707133130/en/

TotalEnergies SE

